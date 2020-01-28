Gomez spills on ‘abusive’ Bieber romance

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at the 2011 American Music Awards in LA on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Selena Gomez says she was a "victim" of emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The singer, 27, dated the Grammy award-winner, 25, on and off from 2011 until their break-up in March 2018.

While the relationship was known to be tumultuous, Gomez has now revealed she believes she experienced "emotional abuse" at the hands of Bieber, reports The Sun.

When asked if the break-up was one of the "harder parts" of her life by NPR, she replied: "I've found strength in it.

"It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse."

She was then asked whether she experienced "emotional abuse", to which she replied: "Yes and I think it's something that - I had to find a way to understand it as an adult.

"And I had to understand the choices I was making."

Bieber shacked up with Hailey Baldwin after the relationship ended in 2018.

Gomez recently came back to music after a four-year hiatus where she battled with depression, anxiety and kidney problems.

The singer took another thinly veiled swipe at her ex when she appeared to accuse Bieber of never looking after her or caring for her.

Bieber and Baldwin wed last year.

"I've said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything. I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me," the singer told Billboard.

She insisted she is now happier than ever as she promoted her new album Rare, which was released on Friday.

"I have all these different goals, and I feel like I'm in the happiest place I've ever been in my life, and I say that with such conviction," she told them. "So I think that the possibilities are endless."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.