GOOD FOOD: Diner brings back pub food

BOB stands for Better than Ordinary Burgers, and that's what you're promised to get at South Tweed Heads' new eatery, Bob's Diner.

Located within the South Tweed Tavern, opposite the Ukerebagh Passage, Bob's Diner opened in June and offers home delivery after 5pm every day to Tweed Heads residents.

Venue manager Andrew Wyeth said the family restaurant has come as a result of feedback from residents, that they wanted traditional pub food.

"We have a delicious modern menu filled with share items, succulent burgers and tasty hot dogs, delicious pizza, plus classic favourite pub fare,” Mr Wyeth said.

"All the burgers are made from brioche rolls.

"Our signature burger is the Bob-Tastic, for $16, which has two beef patties, double cheese, bacon, beetroot, and special sauce, topped with onion rings.

"As well as our burgers, we have traditional pub food like a 200 gram rump steak ($18), parmies, pizzas, battered Flathead, and beef steak pies.

impressive burgers. Scott Powick

"Another signature dish is the Croque Monsieur, which has leg ham, cheese and sweet mustard on the inside and has bechamel sauce and Swiss cheese on top ($12).”

Mr Wyeth said tables were being booked out in advance, so patrons should phone ahead to get a seat.

As an introductory special, kids eat free all weekend until Sunday, October 1.

Patrons can build their own burger every Wednesday for $12.

Patrons who share their burgers on their Facebook pages and tag Bob's Diner have the chance at winning Burger of the Month and a $100 venue voucher.

"Our spacious indoor and outdoor dining makes for dining pleasure in a relaxed setting,” Mr Wyeth said.

"It's a great place to catch up with family and friends over a tasty meal.”

To order food for delivery access the Menu Log App or phone the restaurant directly.

Bob's Diner

Where: South Tweed Tavern, 53 Minjungbal Drv,

Tweed Heads South

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am-12am; Sunday, 10am-10pm

Contact: 07 5523 1738