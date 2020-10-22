GOOD LUCK: How Year 12s are coping with HSC in a pandemic

Tweed River High School year 12 student Kaitlyn Reynolds signing in for her HSC English paper one exam on October 20.

WITH a pandemic delivering a year unlike any other, it only seems fitting year 12 students across the region sat final exams unlike any other.

From learning online and studying at home, students also used their phones to sign into exams using QR codes for the first time in the HSC's history.

Year 12 students kicked off exam season by sitting their English Paper 1 on Tuesday.

Lachlan Finch from Tweed River High School said the stress of a global pandemic and economic crisis had taken its toll on the education environment but his study habits hadn't changed much.

"Most studying happened at home regardless although not 'in class content' was done at home," he said.

Lachlan thanks his supportive teachers for helping to motivate him to push through tough times.

He agreed with fellow student Kaitlyn Reynolds the year had been very different to his expectations for his final year of high school.

"It is stressful but also exciting because it meant I'm almost finished," Kaitlyn said.

"(The pandemic) prompted me to learn how to study more independently without the support of teachers."

The last HSC exam for 2020 will take place on November 13.