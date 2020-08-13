Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There is a “cautious optimism” that Australia is again flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Greg Hunt says.
There is a “cautious optimism” that Australia is again flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Greg Hunt says.
Health

Good sign we’re flattening the curve

by Jade Gailberger
13th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

Health Minister Greg Hunt says there is "cautious optimism" Australia is again flattening the curve of coronavirus cases.

Mr Hunt, who is quarantining in Canberra, held a virtual press conference on Thursday where he revealed three positive developments.

"Protection in Queensland and NSW, and reduction in Victoria," he said.

"Three states, three signs of hope."

He paid tribute to the families of nine Australians who died overnight because of coronavirus.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says social distancing continues to be a fundamental part of our national defence mechanism against COVID-19. Picture: Gary Ramage
Health Minister Greg Hunt says social distancing continues to be a fundamental part of our national defence mechanism against COVID-19. Picture: Gary Ramage

Australia recorded 292 cases on Thursday. Victoria had 278 new cases, its lowest figure in weeks.

"We are beginning to see the testing and the tracing and the strengthening of that tracing system work and that combined with the distancing to see this first cautious optimism," Mr Hunt said.

"And real cause for hope around the flattening of the curve in Victoria."

Mr Hunt said hotel quarantining had protected returning travellers from spreading the disease in seven of eight states.

"We know the situation in Victoria but we are working with them to ensure once it recommences it is a fortress," he said.

The Victorian Age Care Response Centre said medical assistance teams had made 61 visits to more than 40 facilities and was helping stabilise outbreaks at facilities.

On contact tracing, Mr Hunt praised NSW as having "one of the most advanced tracing systems in the world".

More to come

Originally published as Good sign we're flattening the curve

coronavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism suffers (again) as Queenslanders cancel holidays

        Premium Content Tourism suffers (again) as Queenslanders cancel holidays

        News THE hard border closure is having an impact on holiday park operators in Northern NSW.

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        News Police are seeking help from the community to find Reece Latta

        • 13th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        ‘How do we work?’: Copper conundrum over border

        Premium Content ‘How do we work?’: Copper conundrum over border

        News Police on both sides of the border are scrambling to figure out a plan for a hard...

        Major changes could solve medical border bubble troubles

        Premium Content Major changes could solve medical border bubble troubles

        News Tweed MP foreshadows further border exemptions for medical staff