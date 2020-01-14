Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed to introduce updated parking infringement practices.
Tweed to introduce updated parking infringement practices. inge hansen
News

The new technology booking Tweed motorists

Jessica Lamb
14th Jan 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN a sign of things to come, the Tweed Shire Council is going hi-tech in catching those violating parking restrictions.

While the days of parking rangers haven't gone, the practice of rangers marking cars with chalk has with the use of a vehicle featuring "intelligent parking technology" to enforce council laws.

The new parking enforcement car which is equipped with mapping of parking within the region.

The new tool will be able to identify the type of parking permitted by location, the length of time permitted by location, as well as school zones, no parking zones, no stopping zones, taxi and commercial vehicle zones.

Director planning and regulation Vince Connell said the benefit to the community would be improved access to timed parking spaces throughout the Shire.

"This includes key business areas in Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Bogangar/Cabarita Beach, as well as in school zones where unrestricted short term access for parents setting down or collecting their children is one of our primary safety concerns," Mr Connell said.

The parking enforcement vehicle will use licence plate recognition technology to detect vehicles that have overstayed a timed parking zone and to identify vehicles that are parked illegally in areas such as 'no stopping' zones.

Over the coming months, Council will continue to provide further information about the vehicle's introduction, including the dates when on-road trials will commence.

During the trial, no enforcement action will be taken where the parking enforcement vehicle detects an offence.

Council rangers will continue to conduct foot patrols to monitor and enforce parking restrictions within the Tweed and enforcement action will continue to be taken during the vehicle trial period.

More Stories

Show More
twdcouncil twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Employee holds down alleged thief until police arrive

        premium_icon Employee holds down alleged thief until police arrive

        Crime It is alleged, the man became aggressive and tried to hit the employee in the head with a metal bottle

        MISSING: Have you seen this woman?

        MISSING: Have you seen this woman?

        News *FREE STORY* Police are appealing for help to find Alicia Travers

        Stunning heritage decision on historic arcade

        premium_icon Stunning heritage decision on historic arcade

        Community The future of the Old Burleigh Theatre Arcade remains uncertain

        Buskers by the Creek: Popular festival back on after axing

        premium_icon Buskers by the Creek: Popular festival back on after axing

        Entertainment “We’re coming back big in more ways than one”.