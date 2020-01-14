The new technology booking Tweed motorists

IN a sign of things to come, the Tweed Shire Council is going hi-tech in catching those violating parking restrictions.

While the days of parking rangers haven't gone, the practice of rangers marking cars with chalk has with the use of a vehicle featuring "intelligent parking technology" to enforce council laws.

The new parking enforcement car which is equipped with mapping of parking within the region.

The new tool will be able to identify the type of parking permitted by location, the length of time permitted by location, as well as school zones, no parking zones, no stopping zones, taxi and commercial vehicle zones.

Director planning and regulation Vince Connell said the benefit to the community would be improved access to timed parking spaces throughout the Shire.

"This includes key business areas in Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Bogangar/Cabarita Beach, as well as in school zones where unrestricted short term access for parents setting down or collecting their children is one of our primary safety concerns," Mr Connell said.

The parking enforcement vehicle will use licence plate recognition technology to detect vehicles that have overstayed a timed parking zone and to identify vehicles that are parked illegally in areas such as 'no stopping' zones.

Over the coming months, Council will continue to provide further information about the vehicle's introduction, including the dates when on-road trials will commence.

During the trial, no enforcement action will be taken where the parking enforcement vehicle detects an offence.

Council rangers will continue to conduct foot patrols to monitor and enforce parking restrictions within the Tweed and enforcement action will continue to be taken during the vehicle trial period.