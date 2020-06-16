Goofy-foot young gun is on the rise

Her forehand snap is just as lethal as her backhand snap at last year's Queensland Junior titles. Photo: Ben Stagg/Surfing Queensland.

MIAMI High surf school excellence student Charlotte Mulley was 10 when her mum signed her up for a surf lesson at Greenmount with "Walking on Water".

A couple of years later the Year 9 student joined the Snapper Surfriders Club at 12.

"We've got a great bunch of girls in Snapper and the competition is tough, it pushes us to surf our best," Charolette said.

"We have a great time and I'm proud to be part of Snapper, they are super supportive of us all and help us as much as they can."

Last year Charlotte paired with fellow Miami High student Pipi Bunker to place runner-up in the Nationals u/16 MR Shield at Margaret River and the school training paid off.

"We get to surf two to three times a week at Miami High, plus we do strength and conditioning training weekly," she said.

"Mark Richardson is one of our coaches which is great. It's great to surf with your school mates."

It was the first time Charlotte had visited West Australia, surfed Margaret River and competed in the Australian Junior titles.

"The surf is much more powerful and bigger which I love. "(It was) so much fun to surf with my teammate Pipi.

"The competition was really good, the best surfers around Australia, with pumping waves, it was sick," she said.

Charlotte's favourite High School subject is maths and not surprising, surfing as a sport.

When not surfing she likes "doing arty stuff, exercising, hanging with friends and making vlogs".

Charlotte's first trip to Margaret River, WA, where she made the finals of the Australian Juniors. Photo supplied.

Her favourite women surfers are world number two Caroline Marks - a fellow goofy-foot because, "I love her backhand attack" and says Stephanie Gilmore's style is amazing.

Her last event was the Hydralyte Pro junior where she reached the semis in February before the shutdown.

The next event will be the Queensland State Juniors tentatively scheduled for July.

Charlotte rides Hammo's surfboards. "I'm on a 5 10' at the moment, I have step up and an epoxy and like to spray my own boards."

She is sponsored by Nectar Fruits but would like to attract more sponsors to pursue the Australian pro juniors and one day make the World Tour.

Her favourite breaks are Snapper Rocks, her local break, and as a goofy-foot loves the Bali left-handers at Uluwatu and Bingin.

Charlotte's craziest experience was at a secret surf camp in Bali when she accidentally ran over her coach/photographer Tony Pope.

"I was lining up for a close-up shot but got a little too close, snapping off my fin and cutting his leg! Tony let out an expletive but fortunately didn't require stitches."

Both were equally shocked but relieved it wasn't serious and her friend retrieved the broken fin off the reef.

Her favourite saying is, "The best surfer out there is the one having the most amount of fun."