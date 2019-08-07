Gordon’s retirement clears way for Tweed Raiders return

ONE door closes, another door opens: That's the story of Michael Gordon's retirement announcement on Wednesday.

Gordon will officially hang up the boots as an NRL footballer at the end of this season after playing professionally for NSW, NSW Country, Penrith, Cronulla, Parramatta, Sydney and now Gold Coast.

His retirement clears the way for him to keep his long-held promise to mates that he will re-join his junior club Tweed Coast Raiders and run out alongside them as soon as the 2020 season.

Michael Gordon with Tweed Coast Raiders juniors at Cbus Super Stadium. Gold Coast Titans

It's a thought that has been met with excitement at the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League club.

"Everyone involved has been looking forward to it for years but he just keeps going and getting better with age," said Raiders captain Guy Lanston, an old family friend of Gordon's.

"We were still worried that he was going to have another run.

"It's exciting that we get the chance to hopefully play with him next year."

Tweed Coast are coached by ex-Manly prop Brent Kite, who guided them to their maiden premiership last season, and have benefited from Gordon's intermittent presence already around training and on game days.

Lanston said the 35-year-old will bring plenty to the table.

"I guess what he is going to bring to the club is his knowledge and understanding of the game first and foremost," he said.

"I mean we're a club that just plays for free so we rely on people coming back and giving back and wanting to be a part of the culture we have got. When you get someone of his profile wanting to come and play for free, it's a pretty good asset to have for the club.

"And we have got young kids there who are good players but with his understanding of the game, he can hopefully push them to develop their career, which he does already to an extent."

The news comes as Tweed Coast prepare for a do-or-die last round clash with derby rivals Cudgen on Sunday, needing victory to progress to the semi-finals.