GOT actor has baby ‘snatched’ in Israel

Marei, the character played by Josephine Gillan in Game of Thrones. Picture: IMDB.

A Game of Thrones actor has accused Israeli social services of kidnapping her baby.

Josephine Gillan claims her eight month old daughter was taken in the dead of night by social workers in the Middle Eastern country, The Sun reports.

Her child was being looked after by her friend while she underwent therapy for postnatal depression.

The Brit actor, who played Marei the prostitute in the fantasy drama, was seeking help on the orders of the Israeli social services.

A video uploaded by the actor shows her child, Gloria, being carried away by a woman, flanked by two uniformed men.

Whoever is filming the incident can be heard yelling at the social workers as the group make their way into a waiting car and drive off.

The disturbing moment that the #Israeli #socialservices kidnapped my baby!😢 At 12:30pm at night on Sunday! My friend pleaded!🙏 But was threatened to jail if she did not hand over my baby! me & loving friend and her family! We are all heartbroken! 😩💔 #IsraeliCrimes #unjust 😫 pic.twitter.com/azr2GHSede — josephine gillan (@Officialmarei) August 7, 2019

Taking to Twitter Josephine said: "The disturbing moment that the #Israeli #socialservices kidnapped my baby! At 12:30pm at night on Sunday!

"My friend pleaded! But was threatened (with) jail if she did not hand over my baby! me & loving friend and her family! We are all heartbroken!

"Nothing but sick twisted #socialworkers #socialservices trying to ruin lives and separate a baby from its mother that hasn't done anything wrong! They kidnapped my baby!!!"

Gloria, the baby of GOT star Josphine Gillan. Picture: GoFundMe

Josephine later posted a GoFundMe to raise money for a legal team to help her challenge the decision.

She revealed that at five-months-old Gloria had gone to live with a friend while she underwent therapy for postnatal depression on the orders of social services.

Gloria had been living with her again until they took her away last week and Josephine has not been allowed to see her since.

Absolutely heartbreaking! 💔😢 My baby being kidnapped in the middle of the night by #israeli #socialservices And I have no idea where she is!! #IsraeliCrimes #sowrong #iwantmybabyback 🙏✡️😫 distressing and disturbing to watch for those with a heart 💓 pic.twitter.com/k1rBaUwmgk — josephine gillan (@Officialmarei) August 7, 2019

She posted: "I'm not allowed to see her or have contact! I have no idea where she is!! I was not there at the time and was not aware of what they had done! It's absolutely outrageous! I have not done anything wrong and neither has my friend who was caring from her!

"They threatened to take my friend to jail if she doesn't give our Gloria! They marched her out with police either side of her and took her away into the night!"

Josephine said she isn't working right now and is asking for donations to help with legal costs.

Josephine Gillan. Picture: Instagram/josephinegillan88

She continued: "No child should be without their parent! Especially if they are good and care for the child devotedly!

"I appreciate you reading this and please find it in your heart to help and also your prayers would mean alot also! I'm heartbroken at the moment and just want to see and be with my baby girl again."

Josephine first appeared in the second series of the hit HBO series as an unnamed character.

Josephine Gillan, who starred in Game of Thrones as Marei. Picture: Facebook

But she was recalled for season three and her character was subsequently given the name Marei.

She reappeared in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth series.

Before appearing in on the show she had earned her living as a prostitute and working in porn.

