Got the need for speed? Jump on board at Round Mountain

HIT THE WATER: Here's your chance to try jet boating at Tweed Valley Jet Sprint Club's open day practice session this weekend.

HIT THE WATER: Here's your chance to try jet boating at Tweed Valley Jet Sprint Club's open day practice session this weekend. John Gass /TWE

EVER wondered what it takes to compete in a jet boat?

The Tweed Valley Jet Sprint Club is holding an open day practice session at the Round Mountain racetrack on the Tweed Coast on Saturday, November 24.

The day provides jet boat owners and teams a chance to test their vessels and the curious with a chance to find out more about the sport and perhaps even take a spin around the track.

Club president Peter Monger said there would be 12-13 boats coming on the day and, following the success of the club hosting the final round of the World Championships at the beginning of the month, this would serve as a wrap-up to a big year for the Tweed.

"It's been a great year for the Tweed club, especially the success and excitement of the World Championships,” Monger said.

"If you ever wanted to see jet sprint racing at its best, that was it and to have the world champions decided here on the Tweed Coast - Ollie Silverton from New Zealand taking the Group A title and Phonsy Mullan from Australia claiming the Superboat world title.

"We invite anyone who has been interested in the sport and wants to find out more to come down on Saturday and meet the club members.

"There will be some practice runs, no competition as such and the entry to the course is free.

"We will have limited catering on site and the runs start from 10am (NSW) and will run until 3pm.”

For more information phone Peter Monger on 0416537 947.