Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Company co-owner Tim Barbour delivers seedlings to 24 Carrot Gardens team leaders Reuben Parker- Greer and Tamas Oszvald at Bridgewater.
Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Company co-owner Tim Barbour delivers seedlings to 24 Carrot Gardens team leaders Reuben Parker- Greer and Tamas Oszvald at Bridgewater.
Gardening

Gourmet grower sows seeds of generosity

by TIM MARTAIN
14th May 2020 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Co. has donated thousands of seedlings to a community garden program, giving its excess produce a purpose.

Six weeks ago, Tim Barbour of the Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Co. at Evandale realised many of the restaurants and outlets he supplied were closing, and his own restaurant would have to shut as well.

But rather than waiting idly, he planted around 3000 seeds with a plan to distribute the seedlings to people in need.

"I knew the only way through is if everybody does something good for somebody else," Mr Barbour said.

"I have a horticultural background, we have a big garden, some staff who need more hours, so we thought why don't we do seedlings?"

On Monday Mr Barbour donated those seedlings to the 24 Carrot Gardens program, so they can distribute the vegetables and herbs to where they are needed.

24 Carrots is a Mona initiative, with gardens established in schools and community centres to help people learn how to grow their own fresh produce.

"I decided they would be the best people to know who to distribute the seedlings to," Mr Barbour said.

"They work with folks who need some guidance or support and who knows, this might start some more people off growing their own food now."

editors picks food and entertertainment growers tas tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Our latest subscription bundles unrestricted digital access to our website with a superb pair of stylish, great-sounding Sennheiser earbuds. Sound like a deal?

        Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        premium_icon Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        News A man convicted of holding up a Queensland pub with a fake gun has appealed his...

        What you need to know about Tweed’s drive-through testing

        premium_icon What you need to know about Tweed’s drive-through testing

        News Testing is available for those eight years and older.

        Employee accused of planning armed robbery of bowls club

        premium_icon Employee accused of planning armed robbery of bowls club

        News THREE people were arrested for the alleged armed robbery at the Brunswick Heads...