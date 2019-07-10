Government hails success, keeping criminals behind bars

THE NSW Government is hailing its attempts to keep the state's most dangerous criminals behind bars as a success.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said community safety was at the forefront of applications before the Supreme Court for continuing detention orders or extended supervision orders for many offenders.

"Since the expansion of the High Risk Offenders scheme in 2013 to include both serious sex and violence offenders, the Supreme Court has upheld 136 applications to keep the most dangerous offenders in NSW in custody or placed on strict supervision orders,” Mr Speakman said.

"We've also toughened the Terrorism High Risk Offenders Act so that inmates advocating support for terrorist acts or violent extremism while in custody can also be subject to post-sentence detention or supervision.”

The state's minister for counter terrorism and corrections Anthony Roberts said there were 51 offenders on Extended Supervision Orders in the community.

"The ESO team keeps a very close eye on these people, providing monitoring and supervision 24 hours a day,” he said.

"There is also a case management team of police officers, lawyers, psychologists, intelligence and electronic monitoring staff, who can provide an immediate response to any escalated risks of reoffending.”