Premier Gladys Berejiklian gives a COVID-19 update on Thursday.
Politics

Government new platform to help volunteer

6th May 2020 12:33 PM

The NSW Government has launched a new platform to help people find opportunities to volunteer amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward has announced the launch of https://www.volunteering.nsw.gov.au/

The site will connect those who need volunteers with people who want to assist during the pandemic, he said.

"This will help mobilise the generosity of spirit to provide access to organisations that need help with people that need help.

"That might be giving a phone call to somebody who needs a welfare check or might be delivery supplies."

