A donation by a Toowoomba company has been referred to the ECQ.
Government refers Toowoomba company's $10k LNP donation

Tom Gillespie
by
27th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA-based company's $10,000 donation to the LNP has been referred to the Queensland's Electoral Commission to check whether it was prohibited under law.

State Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath wrote to the ECQ last week to question the donation, made in June and listed under the company's ACN.

A company title search reveals the ACN belongs to Toowoomba's McNab Building Services, which works in design and construction and is based at the same address as was listed on the donation roll.

It comes after the State Government's bid to ban donations by developers to political parties was upheld in the High Court earlier this year.

McNab made previous contributions to the LNP in 2016 that pre-dated the ban, totalling $5500.

Ms D'Ath revealed in the Queensland Parliament on Thursday she was referring the donation to the electoral commissioner, saying she had "grave concerns" about whether it was a prohibited contribution.

"The register shows a $10,000 donation from what appears to be a property developer who used to go by the property development's name in the register for previous donations to the LNP back in 2016 but now goes by just an ACN number," she said.

"When you search that ACN number, you find that the donation is directly from that property developer with all of those properties.

"In fact, the property developer describes themselves as the not-so-ordinary construction company.

"I have written to the ECQ saying that I do believe this is potentially a prohibited donation."

McNab managing director and CEO Michael McNab was contacted by The Chronicle for comment.

Toowoomba Chronicle

