Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Government refuses to release refugee report

by Ellen Whinnett
30th Oct 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Morrison Government has been sitting on an important report into the settlement of refugees and migrants for nine months.

The Shergold review, written by respected former public servant and Western Sydney University Chancellor Peter Shergold, was delivered to the government in February.

But still it is are refusing to release it, saying it was still before Cabinet. It is expected to be released in full, but no date has been given.

A spokeswoman for Immigration Minister David Coleman said the government was "finalising its response to the Shergold review".

"The report will be released along with the government's response,'' she said.

It's thought the report has been squirrelled away because it contains criticism of the government's settlement practices for refugees.

The Morrison Government has not yet set a date for release of the report.
The Morrison Government has not yet set a date for release of the report.

Professor Shergold, a former head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, fast-tracked the report late last year after a string of meetings with key stakeholders.

Labor's multicultural affairs spokesman Andrew Giles said it was "extraordinary that the report the government has had since February has not been made public".

"What is in it that the government doesn't want people to see?" he said.

Mr Giles said the government's refusal to release the ­report came at a time when ministers were pressing for more migrants to move to ­regional areas.

"They're being very secretive about it. Australians have the right to know what the ­report says,'' he said.

"It was commissioned with some urgency last year, from a very senior public servant. We know nothing about it.''

MORE NEWS:

VICTORIANS BRACE FOR HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY SINCE 1940

VIOLENCE ERUPTS AS ANTI-COAL PROTEST CONTINUES

Prof Shergold provided recommendations on how the government could improve settlement, integration and employment outcomes for refugees.

NSW Premier Gladys ­Berejiklian also hired Prof Shergold last year to develop a population policy for her government as it struggled to meet a promise to reduce that state's migrant intake.

She has refused to release the report, despite saying at the time it would be used to "help develop a population policy for NSW".

ellen.whinnett@news.com.au

immigration refugees scott morrison

Top Stories

    One man dead, one critical after hang-gliding crash

    premium_icon One man dead, one critical after hang-gliding crash

    News A "VERY experienced" local hang gliding instructor has died after a shocking crash at Lennox Head's Pat Morton Lookout.

    Second Tyalgum crash victim dies in hospital

    premium_icon Second Tyalgum crash victim dies in hospital

    News Queensland man John Paras crash his bike in Tyalgum earlier this month

    Hockey, heartbreak and enduring love

    premium_icon Hockey, heartbreak and enduring love

    News Tweed husband and wife reflect on seven decades of marriage

    Man accused of not paying ‘sugar babies’

    premium_icon Man accused of not paying ‘sugar babies’

    News Businessman accused of breaking his promises to multiple women