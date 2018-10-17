Government sets target of zero suicides for state

SEE THE SIGNS: NSW Government is rolling out a new suicide prevention plan.

INDIVIDUALS, families and friends impacted by suicide will have access to more immediate support, following the NSW Government's promise of nearly $90 million for suicide prevention initiatives.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the funding boost today in an effort to set a target of reducing the number of suicides in NSW to zero.

The announcement comes hours after a body was found at the base of Point Danger earlier today.

"The tragic loss of life from suicide leaves families and communities devastated and we shouldn't accept the current rates,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"Two to three people lose their lives to suicide in NSW each day, and this has to stop.

"Today's announcement provides vital funding and better coordination between the various support providers and agencies to ensure no-one slips through the cracks.

"This investment in mental health is possible because of our strong economic management.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the framework will aim to improve the coordination of services across national, state and local levels.

"We know that last year in NSW 880 people lost their lives to suicide, and we must do more to solve this complex issue,” Mr Provest said.

"That's why the NSW Government has renewed and strengthened our commitment to giving individual communities, including ours, the capacity to prevent and respond to suicide.”

Communities at high risk of suicide will benefit from eight new or expanded initiatives from next year including:

Aftercare services

Emergency Department alternatives

Zero Suicides in Care

Expand community mental health outreach teams

New support services for people bereaved by suicide -

Resilience building within local communities

Enhance the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program

Improved collection and distribution of suicide data in NSW

* For 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp