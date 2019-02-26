Government to inject $1billion into regional roads, bridges

MAJOR FUNDING: David Oxenham Director of Engineering Tweed Shire Council, Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest.

ROADS and bridges across the Tweed will be the beneficiaries of a $1billion funding injection over the state.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey was in the Tweed electorate on Tuesday to announce up to 15,000km of council roads in NSW would receive financial backing if the Liberal-Nationals government retain power.

Mrs Pavery, who made the announcement with Nationals MP Geoff Provest, said this initiative would help local councils pay for the upkeep of roads, making motoring in regional NSW safer.

"We are righting Labor's wrong and putting an end to cost shifting of roads by establishing a process to remove the burden from local ratepayers and ensuring our regional road networks are brought to an acceptable standard,” Mrs Pavey said.

"We've listened to our local councils, communities and stakeholders and we are transferring up to 15,000km of council roads in regional NSW.”

$500million will be used to establish the Fixing Local Roads program to repair, maintain and seal council roads in regional NSW.

The other $500million will establish the Fixing Country Bridges program to replace unsafe timber bridges.

Mr Provest said this announcement would rectify a decision made by the now opposition leader, the last time Labor were in power.

"When Labor was in charge of our regional roads, Michael Daley dumped $477 million worth of regional roads onto local councils, knowing many didn't have the rate base to fund basic maintenance,” Mr Provest said.

"This program will ensure our council roads are up to scratch enabling communities access to towns, whether its driving the kids to school or delivering fresh produce to the local grocer,”