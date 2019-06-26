Government urged to increase funding for services

THE State Budget has damaged the ability for workers in social services to create change in the community, according to one of the Northern Rivers' leading voices.

NSW Council of Social Services president Tony Davies, said a limited funding increase to match the wage rise will result in community services running their organisations "on the cost of an oily rag”.

Wages and other costs are set to be increased by 3 per centover the next financial year, but the state government is increasing its funding to front-line social service workers by 1.75 per cent.

"Our sector is constantly asked to do more with less and at the fallout of that is that people escaping violence, poverty or working hard to achieve change in their life, are receiving less of the vital support they need to make real change,” Mr Davies said.

"We are calling on the government to give our sector the funding it needs to help people change their lives and strengthen our communities. It is the most vital work we as a society can do.”

Mr Davies, who is also the CEO of Social Futures, in the Northern Rivers, said in "real terms” funding was decreasing because it was not keeping up with inflation.

This meant organisations had to finely balance their budgets,” he said.

"Most of us have rental costs which will go up and particularly in the Tweed, we pay very high rents for office space and usually there is an increase which happens in July,” he said.

Rough sleepers, those escaping dangerous situations at home and residents who are vulnerable to fall into hospital or the legal system were examples of people on the Tweed who would be affected by the funding setback,” Mr Davies said.

"The premier after the election she said she was committed to addressing social issues in NSW, and we have seen some good initiatives,” he said. "We are asking out political leaders to make sure the funding we receive at least keeps pace with the cost of service delivery.”