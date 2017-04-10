Governor tours Tumbulgum, meets family of crash victims

NSW Governor David Hurley and Tweed MP Geoff Provest meet with Tumbulgum locals in the community hall.

NSW Governor David Hurley toured flood-ravaged Tumbulgum today, spending time with locals including the husband and surviving daughter of the tragic Tweed River crash that claimed three lives.

General Hurley, the former Chief of the Australian Defence Force, and his wife touched down on the oval at Tumbulgum, before walking the streets and sharing time with the community which has been so hard hit by the flooding.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, who toured with the Hurleys, said the visit had gone down well with locals, who tragically lost three of their loved ones last week when a car plunged into the river at North Tumbulgum.

"Mr Hurley spoke at length with Matt (Kabealo) and his daughter Chloe who survived the accident, and her grandmother who has flown in from New Zealand,” Mr Provest said.

"It was quite emotional. The Governor took all of them on a trip in his helicopter around Tumbulgum, which we thought was quite impressive.”

Mr Provest said despite the horrific ordeal of the last week, Chloe seemed to be fairing well, but her father was, understandably, taking it hard.

A funeral for Stephanie King and her two children Ella-Jane Kabealo, 11, and Jacob Kabealo, 7, will be held at Elevations Church at Tweed Heads on Wednesday.

NSW Governor David Hurley meets with Tumbulgum locals in the community hall. Contributed

Mr Provest said General Hurley had also visited the donations centre set up in the Tumbulgum Hall where piles of food, clothing, toiletries and other goods have been collected for flood victims.

"Mrs Hurley even found a little pillow with the words from the song 'You are my Sunshine' on it and led the community in a rendition of the song to lift their spirits,” Mr Provest said.

"It went down extremely well with the townspeople.

"Overall, their visit was over 1.5 hours and the Governor and his wife went to great lengths to talk to as many people as possible, including a local delegation of SES volunteers. They were very well received.”

General Hurley has promised to return to Tumbulgum in two weeks' time.