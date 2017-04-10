28°
News

Governor tours Tumbulgum, meets family of crash victims

Nikki Todd | 10th Apr 2017 5:48 PM
NSW Governor David Hurley and Tweed MP Geoff Provest meet with Tumbulgum locals in the community hall.
NSW Governor David Hurley and Tweed MP Geoff Provest meet with Tumbulgum locals in the community hall.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NSW Governor David Hurley toured flood-ravaged Tumbulgum today, spending time with locals including the husband and surviving daughter of the tragic Tweed River crash that claimed three lives.

General Hurley, the former Chief of the Australian Defence Force, and his wife touched down on the oval at Tumbulgum, before walking the streets and sharing time with the community which has been so hard hit by the flooding.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, who toured with the Hurleys, said the visit had gone down well with locals, who tragically lost three of their loved ones last week when a car plunged into the river at North Tumbulgum.

"Mr Hurley spoke at length with Matt (Kabealo) and his daughter Chloe who survived the accident, and her grandmother who has flown in from New Zealand,” Mr Provest said.

"It was quite emotional. The Governor took all of them on a trip in his helicopter around Tumbulgum, which we thought was quite impressive.”

Mr Provest said despite the horrific ordeal of the last week, Chloe seemed to be fairing well, but her father was, understandably, taking it hard.

A funeral for Stephanie King and her two children Ella-Jane Kabealo, 11, and Jacob Kabealo, 7, will be held at Elevations Church at Tweed Heads on Wednesday.

NSW Governor David Hurley meets with Tumbulgum locals in the community hall.
NSW Governor David Hurley meets with Tumbulgum locals in the community hall. Contributed

Mr Provest said General Hurley had also visited the donations centre set up in the Tumbulgum Hall where piles of food, clothing, toiletries and other goods have been collected for flood victims.

"Mrs Hurley even found a little pillow with the words from the song 'You are my Sunshine' on it and led the community in a rendition of the song to lift their spirits,” Mr Provest said.

"It went down extremely well with the townspeople.

"Overall, their visit was over 1.5 hours and the Governor and his wife went to great lengths to talk to as many people as possible, including a local delegation of SES volunteers. They were very well received.”

General Hurley has promised to return to Tumbulgum in two weeks' time.

NSW Governor David Hurley meets with SES volunteer Chris Christostomos and his team at Tumbulgum.
NSW Governor David Hurley meets with SES volunteer Chris Christostomos and his team at Tumbulgum. Contributed
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie nsw governor david hurley tumbulgum tumbulgum crash tweed flood

Governor tours Tumbulgum, meets family of crash victims

Governor tours Tumbulgum, meets family of crash victims

NSW Governor David Hurley toured flood-ravaged Tumbulgum, spending time with locals including the husband and surviving daughter of the tragic Tweed River crash

BAD TIMING: More shark threat as helicopter surveys canned

Sharks are impossible to spot at Shelly Beach, where a surfer was killed by shark in 2015. Photo: Department of Primary Industries.

Murky waters make it impossible for crucial shark surveillance

Tweed Palliative Support Hospice volunteer recognised

Thomas George awards Edna Gorton from the Tweed Palliative Support Op Shop, the 2017 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Award.

Celebrating the achievements of TPS.

Flood recovery: Help when life is turned upside down

How to look after your health in times of high stress.

Living Naturally: How to look after yourself in times of trauma

Local Partners

Youth dance the night away at AYA Music Fest

AYA Music Fest has kids crying out for more events like it

Tweed Palliative Support Hospice volunteer recognised

Thomas George awards Edna Gorton from the Tweed Palliative Support Op Shop, the 2017 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Award.

Celebrating the achievements of TPS.

Gig Guide: What's on Tweed

OFF THE RACK: The Mason Rack Band plays Cabarita Beach Sports Club tonight

From Elvis to a local favourite

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Iggy's ego just got hammered

LESS than 5000 Australians have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single Mo Bounce, but the racy video has been watched 23 million times.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

A Golden Opportunity

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS THURSDAY 13TH APRIL 4:30 - 5:00PM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Split Level Family Home In A Prestigious Address

27 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 3 1 2 $629,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL 5:00 - 5:30PM - Generous layout with well defined living and dining zones - Covered alfresco entertaining terrace with...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!