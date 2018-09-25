Graduation celebrations begin as HSC exam pressure heats up

HUNDREDS of Year 12 students across the Tweed are marking their last few days of school life, as graduation ceremonies are held throughout the shire ahead of their final exams.

Murwillumbah High School seniors were all smiles as they crossed the stage to receive their graduation certificates today, with about 60 students preparing to turn their attention to studying for the important Higher School Certificate exams, which begin on October 18.

But before the chaos of exam pressure starts, the students thanked their teachers in a heartfelt message delivered by 2018 school captain Niv Bergman.

"Our teachers at Murwillumbah High possess a unique wisdom and knowledge that they've passed down to us students,” Niv said.

"They do not only teach us to learn, but to how to be thoughtful, conscious human beings and their wisdom has helped me and others cope through the tough times during the school journey.”

Principal Peter Howes wished the graduates success as they moved onto their futures, whatever they may be.

"Go forth, be the best human beings you can be, work hard and commit to your studies during those final exams,” Mr Howes said during the graduation ceremony.

"When those final exams are over, remember that you will always be part of Murwillumbah High School.”

Year 12 students at Mt St Patrick College will be celebrating their graduation on Thursday, while the Hare Krishna school at Eungella will farewell their first group of Year 12s by holding a special ceremony, also on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School launched the Tweed Year 12 school formals season last Friday, staging a glamorous night at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

The Tweed Daily News will bring you full coverage of all the glitz and glamour of the school formals and will be releasing a keepsake of all the events in a special edition in early December.