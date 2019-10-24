‘Graffiti busters’ have Kingscliff in their sights

CLEAN MACHINE: Graffiti Removal Day local co-ordinator Barrie Green and Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president James Owen have urged the Tweed community to join them this Sunday to clean up graffiti in Kingscliff.

KINGSCLIFF'S graffiti hot spots will be the focus of Graffiti Removal Day this Sunday.

Tweed Shire volunteers have removed 141,000sqm of graffiti since 2012, saving the community more than $10 million.

Local co-ordinator Barrie Green has urged the Tweed community to keep up the great work by helping out on Sunday.

"Graffiti is a serious problem across NSW and costs our community millions of dollars each year," Mr Green said.

"Governments, businesses and volunteer organisations are doing their bit, however they also need community help."

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president and Tweed Shire councillor James Owen will join the graffiti busters on Sunday.

Mr Owen said graffiti was an "ugly blight" on the community and was keen to back the initiative.

"The money spent cleaning up graffiti could be spent on other important things like filling in potholes on our roads," Mr Owen said.

"Graffiti can also make people feel unsafe and can be distressing to those whose properties and communities are affected by it."

To join the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce graffiti busters on Sunday morning, phone Barrie Green on 0408 413 030.