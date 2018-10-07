Menu
Tweed Heads Police Station
Tweed Heads Police Station Scott Powick
Crime

Graffiti vandal charged for damaging school property

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Oct 2018 11:33 AM

A GRAFFITI artist responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage to a shopping centre and school property has been caught by police.

Tweed Byron Police District arrested a 23-year-old Kingscliff man in Florence Street Tweed Heads on Wednesday for allegedly spray painting graffiti on a wall at Kingscliff High School earlier this month.

It is alleged the same man also spray-painted graffiti on the wall of the Kingscliff Shopping Centre.

It is alleged the cost to repair the school and shopping centre walls is $7000.

The man was charged with two counts of malicious damage and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on 19 November after receiving bail.

