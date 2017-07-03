Graffiti vandals sought following spree in Mooball

VANDALS: Police are investigating serious graffiti vandalism at Mooball.

POLICE are investigating a serious case of malicious damage after a large shed was sprayed with graffiti at Mooball last Wednesday.

Murwillumbah police are investigating the incident, which took place on the evening of June 28.

Identification of these two men (pictured) is needed as police believe they may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation.

One of the males has distinctive tattoos on his lower legs.

Tweed police are searching for 3 men believed responsible for graffiti vandalism at Mooball. NSW Police

If any member of the community can identify the males, please contact Senior Constable Nicholas Griffin at Murwillumbah on 02 6672 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information may also be passed on to police at the Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5536 0999, or the Police Assistance Line (PAL) on 131 444.