Grand Slam of Surfing interrupted by shark sighting

SHARK SIGHTING: During Heat 2 of the WSL at Cabarita Head, surfer Owen Wright (pictured) along with Margo Margieson and Ethan Ewing were collected by jetskis until the water was deemed safe to return. Photo by Cait Miers

A SHARK sighting halted this morning's proceedings at heat two of the Tweed Coast Pro at Cabarita Beach.

After a drone spotted a shark in the water, organisers of the World Surf League (WSL) Australian Grand Slam of Surfing, ordered jetskis to collect Owen Wright, Ethan Ewing, and Tweed Coast Wildcard Brenden (Margo) Margieson to collect the surfers while the sighting was investigated.

According to WSL Asia Pacific Media and Communications Manager, Tom Bennett, everyone is safe and heat has been resumed.

"Our drone spotted the shark and called in the jetskis to pick up the surfers Ethan Ewing, Owen Wright and local wildcard Margo Margieson while we checked it out," Bennett said.

"The drone then tracked the shark leaving the area."

Event organisers were on high alert for these apex predators, after the tragic death of surfer Nick Slater.

Mr Slater was attacked by a shark shortly after 5pm on Tuesday off the Gold Coast's Greenmount Beach.

Earlier WSL's Tweed Coast Pro Contest Director Renato Hickel said he was pleased competitions are back on schedule.

"It's been a long time since we have held a competition in the ocean and it feels good to be back," he said.

"We have Australia's best surfers and some really fun waves here at Cabra with three-to-four foot surf rolling down the long right hand bank."

Hickel said the entire Australian Olympic team will be represented with seven-time WSL World Champion Stephanie Gilmore surfing alongside fellow Olympic qualifiers Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Julian Wilson.

The event will also see the return of two-time WSL World Champion Tyler Wright who will be taking on young wildcard Molly Picklum in the opening round.

Further south, the community has been urged to stay away from a whale carcass which has watched up near Ballina.

The Australian Grand Slam of Surfing, part of The WSL Countdown, will see 24 of Australia's best surfers (12 men and 12 women) go head to head in their respective divisions. 11 male CT competitors and 8 female CT competitors will be on standby for each stop, some looking to compete for the first time in 2020.