Grand final-bound Hornets happy with underdog tag

THEY might be the underdogs in tomorrow's Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final against Ballina but that's fine by Cudgen.

One year on from wearing the favourites' tag in a grand final loss against Murwillumbah, Hornets coach Pat Rosser said his side would thrive as the underdog now the expectation sat firmly with the Seagulls.

After a dominant season, which saw Ballina finish a game-and-a-half clear on top of the ladder, Rosser said there was no doubt the pressure was on Ballina as favourites.

"When the expectation isn't there to win, it takes the pressure off and that's a positive,” he said.

"They're (Ballina) the form team and beat us two weeks ago, you have to respect that. They have been clinical all year and it'll be a massive challenge but they're the favourites, which puts us in a nice position as the pressure doesn't sit with us.”

While Ballina deserves to be favourites after their 28-20 semi-final win over Cudgen, the Hornets are far from rank outsiders and possess a highly skilled side that can break the lines.

Second-row workhorse Caleb Ziebell was this week crowned the NRRRL player of the year and poses a serious threat to Ballina, providing Rosser with a major trump card.

"Caleb is an outstanding athlete and he'll go out and lead by example. He doesn't say much, he just lets his actions do the talking,” Rosser said.

Cudgen hooker Myles Donnelly finished third to Ziebell in the voting and Cudgen centre Ben O'Gorman finished the season as the NRRRL's top try scorer (21), highest point scorer (226), highest goal scorer (71) and representative player of the year.

While last year's heartbreaking loss took a toll on Cudgen, Rosser said the lessons learned would be a positive against Ballina, who are searching for their fourth premiership in five years.

After storming into the grand final after a 32-12 thrashing of Marist Brothers in last week's preliminary final, Rosser said his side was far better equipped mentally than in 2016.

"They've had that grand final experience and now understand what it takes to get there and what they need to do to get the job done,” Rosser said.

"A combination of that (and lack of pressure) puts us in a good space to compete well on Sunday.”

A supporter bus will leave Cudgen Leagues Club at 11.15am. Tickets are $25, phone 02 6674 1816 to book.

NRRRL grand finals

First grade: Ballina v Cudgen at 2.45pm

Reserve grade: Marist Brothers v Cudgen at 12.30pm

Under-18s: Ballina v Casino at 11am

Ladies league tag: Marist Brothers v Byron Bay at 9.30am