Grand final pain no barrier for Gibbon

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville centre Alex Gibbon will push through the pain barrier when the Pioneers take on Casuarina in the Far North Coast rugby union grand final tomorrow.

Gibbon has made no secret of the fact he's playing with a ruptured medial ligament and torn meniscus in his knee.

It could mean this is his last game for a while as the Pioneers aim for six straight premierships at Crozier Field, Lismore.

The chance to win a premiership in his first season back at his junior club is what's driving the 26-year-old, who injured the knee last month in a game against Byron Bay.

"I'd like to play in the (NSW) Country team in a couple of months but I'll probably need to have surgery after this game,” Gibbon said.

"I've been getting a bit of work done on my knee and I'm at a higher risk of further damage with an ACL tear.

"Everyone already knows so I'm not too worried about playing with it.”

Gibbon has enjoyed plenty of rugby success, having played in the Australian rugby sevens team and Shute Shield with Southern Districts in Sydney.

He played a handful of Super Rugby games for the Queensland Reds and returned home two years ago to run a cattle farm at Old Bonalbo.

He played a handful of games for Casino and Wollongbar last season before fully committing to the Pioneers this year.

"I sponsor the Casino junior rugby club so I'm always happy to give them a hand,” Gibbon said.

"I was very happy to be back at my junior club this season and to be able to play in a grand final is exciting.

"It takes me two hours 10 minutes on the dot to get to training from where I live but I really wanted to play for Wollongbar.

"At the end of the day I'm only 26 so I should still be playing rugby some-where.”

The Pioneers are heavy favourites and boast one of the best backlines in recent memory.

But Gibbon paid tribute to the forward pack and believes the team's best performance is still to come.

"Our forward pack work really hard and they're a big reason why we've won so many games,” he said.

"I still don't think people have seen the best of us yet this season; there is a lot more in the tank and hopefully it comes out this weekend.”

Kick-off is 3.30pm.

AT CROZIER FIELD, LISMORE

FIRST GRADE at 3.30pm

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Matthew Wright, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Lloyd Morgan, 4 Matt Scott, 5 Nick Pennisi, 6 Austin Markwort, 7 Justyn Keir, 8 Hamish Mould, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Josh Damen, 12 Daniel Damen, 13 Alex Gibbon, 14 James Vidler, 15 Sam Kerry, 16 Jaiden Reginato, 17 Benji Tiatia, 18 Brandan Whitney, 19 Ian MacRae, 20 Andrew Ross, 21 Nat Regueira, 22 Matt Nean, 23 Jaiden McDonald. Coach: Paul Jeffery.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Robert Beacroft, 2 Trent Ryan, 3 Abraham Buatava, 4 Chris Dowling, 5 Elisio Tagidrau, 6 Matthew Worland, 7 Ross Colvin, 8 Mitch Planten, 9 Webb Lillis, 10 Vitori Buatava (c), 11 Richard White, 12 Rian Olivier, 13 Hiroshi Takeyama, 14 Graham Dodge, 15 Casey Calder, 16 Bruce Somerville, 17 Daniel Heritage, 18 Chris Guest, 19 Henry Bradford, 20 Timoci Rokosuka, 21 Kai George, 23 Matthew Burgess. Coach: Mick Hall.

Referee: Kevin Twomey.

Assistant referees: Dylan Harris, James McElligott.

RESERVE GRADE at 1.45pm

Mullumbimby: 1 Mitch Parr, 2 Michael Caulcutt, 3 Andrew Jordan-Brown, 4 Kurt McDonald, 5 Dane Ridley, 6 Duncan Kendall (c), 7 Nick Frazier (c), 8 Teale Pyne, 9 Luke Caldwell, 10 Byron Flynn, 11 Callum Salisbury, 12 Murphy Salisbury, 13 Troy McArthur, 21 Josh Mudge, 15 Blake Neilsen, 16 Glenn Abbott, 17 Nick Reeve, 18 Dave Brockman, 19 John Condie, 20 Matt Wyness, 22 Tommas Gibson, 24 Ethan Woods, 25 Corey Jolly. Coach: Satuala Siamoa.

Ballina: 1 Arthur Penisini, 2 Nathan Groves, 3 Brett Johnston, 4 Brad Grono, 5 Jack Pippo, 6 Inasa Naulivou, 7 Callan Vanderstok, 8 Kye Cribb, 9 Joe Jansson, 10 Nick Brydon (c), 11 Shane O'Brien, 12 Seamus Reen, 13 Jamie Coote, 14 Nat Hooper, 15 Cody Campbell, 16 Matt Lane, 17 Al Barrett, 18 Jack Reynolds, 19 Zane Barrett, 20 Sylvester Fahamokioa, 21 Beau Milner, 22 Leigh Foster, 23 Grant Knight. Coach: Karl Lupton.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Assistant referees: Will Palmer, Peter Campbell.

WOMEN'S SEVENS at 1pm

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Samantha Wright, 2 Brianna McLean, 3 Jordan Bennett, 4 Joanna Hills, 6 Samantha McKnight, 7 Mary Shelley, 8 Shana Povey-Hyatt (c), 9 Gemma Hills, 10 Lora-Jean Damen, 13 Molly Hughes, 14 Georgia Taylor, 15 Hayley Andryc. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Yamba: 1 Leigh Johnson-Heron, 2 Mishika Randall, 3 Jessie McConnell, 4 Felicity Whitton, 5 Melanie Laurie, 6 Brooke Anderson, 8 Franceen Vesper, 9 Nada Khoury, 11 Judy Vesper (c), 12 Shari Cohen, 13 Olivia Bell, 14 Kelisha Williams. Coach: Kris Thomsen, Pat Hughes.

Referee: Dylan Harris.

Assistant referees: Bruce Ward, Gloria Vann.

PRESIDENT'S CUP at 11.30am

Evans River: 1 Les Moreman, 2 Connor Thornley, 3 Derrick Duignan, 4 Ryan Duncan, 5 Mark Harrington, 6 Joel Spoor, 7 Paul Hope, 8 Max Pye (c), 9 Luke Cleaver, 23 Dale Layland, 11 James Slade, 12 Daniel Parker, 10 Adam Armistead, 14 Dale Higgins, 15 Michael Miskle, 16 Jarrad Cameron, 17 Chris Barnard, 18 David Mason, 19 Brody Scheerhorn, 20 Ken Young, 21 Scott Willis, 22 Grant Cleaver, 13 Jacob George. Coach: Luke Cleaver.

Iluka: 1 Zac Newton, 2 Isaiah Mutton, 3 Rob Wake, 4 Nathan Callister, 5 Glenn Ayres, 6 Beau Oestmann, 7 Shaun Laurie (c), 8 Brodie Williams, 9 TJ Kapeen, 10 Grant Brown, 11 AJ Hickey, 12 John Hickey, 13 Shaquil Roberts, 14 Peter Laurie, 15 Lenny Anderson, 16 Peter Duncombe, 17 Matt Drury, 18 Ken Richards, 19 Garnett Williams, 20 Michael Randall, 21 Carl Laurie, 22 Jesse Breckenridge, 24 Ray Laurie. Coaches: Glenn Ayres, Daniel Randall.

Referee: Matthew Clayton

Assistant referees: Peter Brown, Louis Trisley