Grand historic farming estate in Mullumbimby

DATING back to 1882, this idyllic property was the birthplace of Norco milk and features a beautiful homestead perfect for any sized family.

Seller Nerida Carsburg said the estate was an ideal home for entertaining, with plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy.

"It's a lovely old place, close to everything and it's a great place to bring friends and family,” Ms Carsburg said.

"I loved the comfortable feel about it and it's perfect for when the young ones stay.”

The house provides plenty of space, with formal and informal dining and living rooms, home office and wraparound verandas.

The master bedroom includes an ensuite, while the other three bedrooms offer plenty of space, including the top-floor double-peaked bedroom which comfortably sleeps seven.

The property also has a large semi-detached, air-conditioned studio suitable for extra living space or a converted granny flat.

The ornate interior of the building includes 6m-high ceilings with intricate cornice and ceiling roses, timber floorboards and mantled fireplaces. The owner will also enjoy the large country-style timber kitchen and heritage bathroom.

Still maintaining its traditional style, this fully fenced 5.71ha property allows the owner to manage horses, cattle and crops while still living only five minutes drive from the Mullumbimby CBD.

The property also has access to a running creek, spring fed dam, 5000-gallon tank and unlimited external pumped water.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Address: - 37 Myocum Downs Drive, Mullumbimby

Agent: Raine and Horne Pottsville, Jamie Wilmen Ph: 0422 617 773 or Tate Brownlee Ph: 0401 176 633

Features: 5.71 ha, grand homestead, sleeps up to 20 people

Price: On site auction on Saturday, May 27, from 11am

Inspections: Contact agent