Grand plan to get tourists back to the Northern Rivers

Mayor of Kyogle Shire and Chair of Northern Rivers Joint Organisation Cr Danielle Mulholland and Simon Stahl, The Casino Food Co-op and Interim Chair of Northern Rivers Together, signing the MOU.

IT'S been a difficult year in tourism for the region but a group of local councils, businesses and stakeholders have come up with a plan to get people back to the Northern Rivers.

Launched in April, the Northern Rivers NSW Brand will aim to promote everything the region has to offer.

This uniting brand is being driven by "Northern Rivers Together", a collaborative partnership of regional businesses, industry bodies and government representatives.

"The Northern Rivers NSW Brand creates scale, representing some 300,000 residents and businesses located on the Northern Rivers, collectively representing the 12th largest by population in Australia," Simon Stahl, CEO of The Casino Food Co-Op and interim Chair of Northern Rivers Together, said.

"To date more than 160 Northern Rivers businesses and community groups, from across the whole region, have registered to promote and use the new brand.

"We have been particularly encouraged by support from our founding partners, which includes seven of the largest employers in the region and all of the Northern Rivers' local councils."

Northern Rivers mayors and members of the Northern Rivers Together Steering Committee:

The founding partners includes The Casino Food Co-Op, Norco, Richmond Dairies, North Coast Petroleum, Summerland Credit Union, Southern Cross University and Stone & Wood.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the major parties involved in the creation of the brand at Richmond Valley Council chambers in Casino on Friday.

The Northern Rivers Joint Organisation Chair and Kyogle Mayor, Danielle Mulholland, said the local councils which had been involved in the creation of the Northern Rivers Together project could see the value of the brand to the region.

"The Northern Rivers Brand reflects the ethos of the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation which aims for the region to work together to build a cohesive, strong and vibrant community," Cr Mulholland said.

"This is a unique partnership of local government and private enterprise combining to create an overarching brand which will become synonymous with the region and provide a solid foundation for its future."

Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow said it made sense for Richmond Valley Council to sign up to the "Northern Rivers Together" partnership as it would help further develop the local tourism product.

"Richmond Valley Council was one of the first to commit to the new Northern Rivers NSW Brand project as we saw it as a great opportunity to enhance our own Discover Richmond Valley campaign," Cr Mustow said.

"The Northern Rivers NSW Brand will put our beautiful region in the forefront of people's minds and show off the unique range of destinations and experiences on offer in all areas."

For more information about Northern Rivers Together, visit www.northernriversnsw.com.au.