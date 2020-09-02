Grandfather charged with rape, making child porn

Police allege the man sexually abused his granddaughter at different places.

Police allege the man sexually abused his granddaughter at different places.

A grandfather who allegedly raped his daughter has been charged with sexually abusing his grandchild and using her in child porn more than a decade later.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with 12 counts of indecent treatment of a child, rape, attempted rape and making child exploitation material.

The 53-year-old Townsville man had fresh charges of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child laid against him on Tuesday.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation unit received information about the allegations against the man and investigated.

Police will allege the offending against his daughter started in 1997 and continued for two years.

During this time, the man is alleged to have raped his daughter who was nine years old at the time. She is now 32 years old.

Ten years later, the man has allegedly taken advantage of his daughter's eight year old child.

Police allege the man sexually abused his granddaughter at different places around the city, including restaurants and in public places.

These incidents of sexual abuse include penetration using objects.

Officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said police will allege the man also used his granddaughter to create and keep child exploitation material.

Det Snr-Sgt Miles said the man lived with his daughter and granddaughter in their home.

The recent incident comes about one month after a Townsville father was arrested and charged with the rape of his three step daughters.

Detectives swooped on the 31-year-old man on July 28 after the young alleged victims came forward.

The girls, aged 11, 14 and 17 years old, were allegedly raped over the last five years.

Both matters are processing through the courts.

Originally published as Grandfather charged with rape, making child porn