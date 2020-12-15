Grandma wins $200K same day she learns grandkid on the way

A TWEED HEADS grandmother who just found out another grandchild was on the way is also celebrating her $200,000 lottery win.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was overwhelmed when she heard won the big prize on Monday.

Speaking with an official from The Lott this morning, the winner said she had a lot of reasons to celebrate.

“Sorry, what? I am very confused,” she said.

“Oh my god! Oh my god! Are you serious?

“I had absolutely no idea. I am going to cry.”

The woman said her family had gone through a lot this year but this news will change everything.

“We have had such a hard year,” she said.

“You have no idea what this will mean to me.

“I can’t wait to break the news to my husband. He is going to be shocked.

“I don’t think he will be able to say a word.

“We will definitely celebrate tonight.

“We will pop a bottle of champagne, get over the shock of this and then make some plans for our prize.”

The elated winner explained how her day had gone from great to fantastic.

“You know, I have a lot of reasons to be celebrating today,” she said.

“I have actually been walking around all day in shock already. I just found out I am going to have another grandchild.

“It was a huge shock and now this is a huge shock. What an incredible day.

“Oh my god, I am so grateful for today.

“This is really going to make for a wonderful Christmas.”

The regular player, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry of two random numbers online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.