Grandma’s split-second baby move divides

It's a real Sophie's choice: grab the baby, or the champagne?

That's the split-second decision one woman had to make in a now-viral video that has divided people on social media.

"And Grandmother of the year award goes to …" the video was captioned when it was first posted on Imgur.

The video, later shared to Twitter and Reddit, shows the woman sitting on a couch with two glasses full of champagne on the table in front of her.

The baby reaches for the glass …

A toddler standing at the table grabs hold of one of the full glasses and pulls it towards them, spilling some of its contents and prompting the woman to grab the flute out of their hand.

But the grab causes her to lose her grip on the toddler who falls to the ground.

The video has prompted a wave of discussion online, with many people arguing that saving the champagne glass from falling potentially stopped a bigger disaster.

The woman quickly grabs the glass.

Causing the baby to fall to the ground.

To be fair, if the glass broke that could have seriously hurt the baby — Alicia Kelce (@AliciastillAOK) October 12, 2020

Sorry no. The glass breaks the baby is still falling but now on broken glass and will be severely injured. Never question Mothers when they handle crisis. — My Info (@1a51492ae4f84a5) October 12, 2020

If the glass fell with the baby, it would have broken and the baby would have been hurt. She did I the right thing. — Musa (@Musmu1203) October 12, 2020

But others claimed the situation could have been avoided if she hadn't allowed the toddler to get near the glass in the first place.

Not if she didn’t let go of the baby. She was holding it up. She let go and the baby fell. So if the glass broke... she could have just picked up the baby.



Instead she failed to save both. — SevanGrim (@SevanGrim) October 13, 2020

The answer is obviously that she shouldn’t have let the baby grab glass all Willy Nilly.



The second answer is she shouldn’t have released the baby to fall. Cuz that’s what happened. She was holding the baby and let it go to catch the glass. — SevanGrim (@SevanGrim) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile others said there was no harm done really, as babies and toddlers fall easily and pick themselves up just as quickly afterwards.

As a parent, let the baby fall. Babies bounce. When they fall they're fine almost every time. The glass could have broken and then the baby is at risk of cutting themselves on shards of glass — Matt Dean (@Matt_Dean1994) October 13, 2020

All we know is this woman has the fastest reflexes we've ever seen and should be recruited ASAP into whatever kind of secret government forces can best take advantage of her lightning-quick reactions.

Originally published as Grandma's split-second baby move divides