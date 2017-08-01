19°
News

Grandmother donated 'the gift of life' after years on dialysis

Alina Rylko
| 1st Aug 2017 2:08 PM Updated: 6:36 PM
Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones with kidney transplant recipient Susi Daunton, of Stokers Siding.
Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones with kidney transplant recipient Susi Daunton, of Stokers Siding. Alina Rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUSI Daunton, 72, was beaming as she posed for a photo with intensive care unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones in the lobby of Tweed Hospital on Tuesday.

Seven years ago the Tweed Daily News took a photograph of the Stokers Siding grandmother, except on that occasion,  the headline for the story was "Save Me".

Mrs Daunton made the plea as she clung onto life through a difficult regiment of kidney dialysis, while suffering renal failure due to a genetic condition.

The odds were stacked against Mrs Daunton - she was among 1700 people on the national organ donation waiting list, and of those more than two thirds required kidney transplants.

The dream of seeing her grandchildren grow up came with a phone call in 2016, after Mrs Daunton had sat by the dialysis machine three days a week for nine years.

"A doctor said we've 'got a kidney for you' and I was speechless for what felt like 10 minutes," Mrs Daunton recalls.

 

Susi Daunton on the cover of the Tweed Daily News on Friday, July 30, 2010.
Susi Daunton on the cover of the Tweed Daily News on Friday, July 30, 2010. APN

"I shook all the way to the hospital, I didn't drive, needless to say, and at 4pm, I went into gowns for surgery."

Today, Mrs Daunton devotes her time to simple pleasures - shopping at fresh produce markets and yoga - while giving daily gratitude to her organ donor.

"I can't begin to tell you how grateful and how blessed I feel to get a gift like this, it's incomparable," Mrs Daunton said.

"You know someone has had to give up their life, maybe not intentionally, and you are benefiting from that gift.

"I've been doing it the best I can to look after my kidney and, this might sound strange, but I do Reiki and concentrate on my kidney, and hope that it feels loved - like it's part of me - and I thank the person that gave it me."

Dr Lindley-Jones has teamed with Tweed Hospital donor nurse specialist Mary Campbell for the last eight years to increase organ donation in the Northern NSW Local Health District, for recipients like Mrs Daunton.

DonateLife Week. Mary Campbell Clinical Nurse Specialist, Twins 5yrs Katrina Carroll, Organ transplant Recipient Sarah Carroll, Mum Nena, with Medical Specialist Dr Mike Lindley-Jones. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star
DonateLife Week. Mary Campbell Clinical Nurse Specialist, Twins 5yrs Katrina Carroll, Organ transplant Recipient Sarah Carroll, Mum Nena, with Medical Specialist Dr Mike Lindley-Jones. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

This year, our regions' rate of donations is 40 per million of the population - which is double the national average of 20 per million.

If the figures seem slim - they are - making each decision to donate even more precious.

"Most people are not aware the opportunity for organ donation is rare," Dr Lindley-Jones said.

"Less than 2% of all hospital deaths are in the specific circumstances where organ donation can be considered.

"To optimise every opportunity to save lives, we all need to register and discuss our donation decision."

Dr Linldey-Jones urged residents to register to donate through the Donate Life website or through the Medicare office with a form.

 

Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones with kidney transplant recipient Susi Daunton, of Stokers Siding.
Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones with kidney transplant recipient Susi Daunton, of Stokers Siding. Alina Rylko

Residents are reminded that as of this year, the Drivers' Licence is no longer a valid way to register yourself as an organ donor.

"Registration is important because it leaves your family in no doubt of your decision to save lives as an organ and tissue donor," Dr Lindley-Jones said.

"Even if you have previously made a decision about organ and tissue donation, DonateLife Week is a great opportunity to remind your family about your donation decision, and to ask and know their decision."

This year's DonateLife week, from Sunday, July 30 to Sunday, August, 6.

Visit donatelife.gov.au to register.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FACTS:

In 2016 a record 1,713 lives were saved through the generosity of 503 deceased organ donors and 267 living donors

Around 1,400 Australians are on the transplant waiting lists today

One organ and tissue donor can transform the lives of 10 or more people

Australia is a world leader for successful transplant outcomes

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  donate life dr mike lindley-jones northern nsw local health district

Tweed retirees put $100,000 lotto win into renovations

Tweed retirees put $100,000 lotto win into renovations

The couple bought the ticket at Tweed City Shopping Centre

Call to help man whose volunteer work cost him his 'home'

Agape Outreach is raising funds to help a volunteer out of tough times.

Raising money for man whose volunteer work cost him his 'home'.

There's a new head for the Pottsville community

COMMUNITY FIRST: Penny Hockings is the new Pottsville Community Association president.

Experience put to good use.

A glittering night for business at the BEATS 2017

WINNERS: Graham and Sarah-Jane Ryan from Bella Creative Agency after winning the 2017 Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by the Tweed Daily News, at Saturday's BEATS awards.

Check out the full list of BEATS winners.

Local Partners

Curious Art Gallery to close in August

The Tweed's only not-for-profit artists' co-operative is closing after 16 years.

Big turnout to say farewell to a local legend

GOOD SPORT: The coffin of Max Godbee OAM is carried from Christ Church Cathedral after his funeral.

Almost 200 people gather to say farewell to Max Godbee.

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 12:00 - 12:30PM A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 12:00 - 12:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard.

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

Position Perfect!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

56 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $845,000

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 $845,000 Land...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $770,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 2ND 4:00 - 4:30PM OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 10:00 - 10:30AM Located in the very popular town of...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction