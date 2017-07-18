Grandmother punched in abduction attempt

The woman tried to abduct the child at Robina train station. Pic by Richard Gosling

A MENTAL heath patient on "leave" from Robina Hospital allegedly tried to steal a four-year-old boy and punched his grandmother in the head at a train station.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted child stealing and serious assault of a person over 60 years old after she approached the boy, who was with his grandparents about 9am on Saturday.

The Southport Magistrates Court yesterday heard the 20-year-old had been a voluntary inpatient at the nearby hospital for about 13 days before she was released on "leave from the ward".

Police allege the woman followed the child on to the train at Robina and approached his grandparents, claiming they had taken her own child.

When the elderly couple and the boy got off the train at Helensvale, the 20-year-old woman tried to snatch the boy, police allege.

She is also alleged to have punched the boy's 69-year-old grandmother in the temple during the scuffle.

The shaken four-year-old boy and his elderly relatives walked to Westfield Helensvale and reported the incident to security.

The woman was arrested at the Helensvale train station.

Lawyers were unable to take instructions from the woman in yesterday due to her state of mind.

"She was an inpatient there (at Robina Hospital) and there was some leave from the ward, so she left the ward," the court was yesterday told.

The woman was yesterday released on bail to be returned to Robina Hospital after Magistrate Kay Philipson decided she would be "better in hospital than in custody".

"Hopefully, they will keep a better eye on her this time," she said.

From the dock, the woman told the court she wanted to return to the hospital before telling Ms Philipson she "appreciated the help".

"I'm sorry my appearance looks so poor," the woman told the court.

"You look fine," Ms Philipson assured her.

The woman will appear in court again on August 15 when she is expected to be referred to the Mental Health Court.