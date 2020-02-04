Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grandparents mourn ‘cheeky’ little girl

4th Feb 2020 6:44 AM

The grandparents of a young girl who was found dead inside a hot car in Victoria have described the pain of losing their "cheeky" little "chatterbox".

Three-year-old Emily Lever was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at The Boulevard in Morwell, in Victoria's southeast, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding her death were yet to be established, including whether it was suspicious.

But Emily's grandfather, Leslie Spark, told the Herald Sun it was "a tragic accident".

Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied
Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied

Emily would have been celebrating her fourth birthday on Tuesday, but instead her family is planning her funeral.

"The worst is to come," Mr Spark said.

Grandmother Karen Spark described Emily as a "cheeky" and "adorable" chatterbox, who had "so much life in her".

"It doesn't feel real," she said.

Temperatures reached above 40C in Victoria's southeast on Friday.

The temperature at the Latrobe Regional Airport - a 10-minute drive away - at 8.30pm hit 34.4C, the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

It had been 40.2C at 7pm, 38.6C at 7.30pm before a slight dip to 35.9C at 8pm.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide Squad.

More Stories

Show More
car death heat toddler victoria weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed property sale sets new benchmark

        premium_icon Tweed property sale sets new benchmark

        Property The Queenslander-inspired home at Philp Parade was auctioned on Saturday and went for $110,000 over the reserve price

        New event to be launched at Pottsville

        premium_icon New event to be launched at Pottsville

        Sport The Tweed Coast Enduro have announced a new event

        National bus, truck firm collapses with $26 in accounts

        premium_icon National bus, truck firm collapses with $26 in accounts

        Business A national and regional parts supplier is in administration.

        Why candidate’s driving history doesn’t worry LNP leader

        premium_icon Why candidate’s driving history doesn’t worry LNP leader

        News Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington has laughed off reports