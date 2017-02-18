Grant Hackett's mum in emotional plea to son

GRANT Hackett's mum has appealed to the troubled star to come home.

Her plea follows the triple gold medal winner's arrest at the family's Gold Coast home on Wednesday after his dad Nev called police when Hackett flew into an uncontrollable rage believed to have been fuelled by alcohol.

After being released without charge, his family was forced to make a public plea for help finding the troubled star.

Yesterday, a devastated Margaret Hackett said she'd had little contact with her son.

"I've just had a couple of little messages," she said.

"I don't really know any more so it's pretty hard at the moment. It's just been terrible. If he wants us we're here."

Mrs Hackett confirmed she was with her boys the night Grant suffered facial injuries, but would not comment further.

After pleas from friends to help him on his return to the Gold Coast, his brother, Craig, and mother went to his house for an intervention.

After Grant got angry, Craig is alleged to have hit his brother.

Hackett was treated in hospital for a bruised eye and fractured jaw. The incident led to a court order being sought.

Hackett went missing for most of the day, sparking concerns for his safety, before he was found "safe and sober" in Surfers Paradise. He laid low yesterday.

He was supposed to be at a wedding in the US this weekend with his former partner Maggie Keating, who left for her native Canada last month.

Friends of the pair are upset at reports that Hackett's recent breakup with the lawyer caused his meltdown.

"The truth is Grant's volatility led to the breakup, not the other way round," one said.

Lifeline 131114

beyondblue 1300 224 636