GRAPHIC IMAGES: Family of dog shot by police call for help

UPDATE 1PM: THE FAMILY of the pet dog that was shot yesterday are calling for community support to save their beloved pet.

After the incident, the 10-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Chaos was transported to the vet to receive treatment for "life-threatening injuries".

Bonnie Chaplin has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Chaos' recovery. The aim is to raise $2000.

Police shot the dog yesterday after it reportedly attacked an officer at a Redridge property.

"Our family dog Chaos at only 10 months old was severely injured by being pepper sprayed and then shot at point blank by a police officer," the GoFundMe post reads.

"These tragic events occurred after Chaos was merely defending our home from a person entering through locked gates."

Chaos after he sustained injuries.

Ms Chaplin said the courier allegedly ignored her request to not enter the property.

"This courier and another courier have been warned and told not to enter the property on several occasions, even when I am home," Ms Chaplin said.

"They have been instructed to leave any parcels behind the brick wall which is the main boundary fence.

"My dogs both wear electronic zap collars with a contained fence in place which prevents them from going close to the boundary of the yard."

She said the parcels he was delivering did not require any signature and "seemed to have been placed neatly outside the door to the flat on a chair".

The family said their dogs have never been aggressive before and were protecting the property.

"Our poor sweet Chaos is and has always been our four kids' pet dog that is shown so much love and attention by all," the Go Fund Me page said.

"We have friends and family from near and far attend the property and have never had any issues with Chaos or our older dog Rusty.

"After returning home from the vet we have been shocked that the police have asked the council to also remove Rusty from the property. He is now in Bargara pound."

Chaos is now expected to undergo surgery and will require a leg amputation.

"As you can imagine this is not only emotional stressful but for a young family financially hard," the post reads.

"Vet bill is looking at being $1700 at a base amount just to get him stable enough and his leg amputated."

Ms Chaplin said both Chaos and Rusty have always been loving pets to her four children.

Ms Chaplin said the courier company called her to advise her what had happened and she came home to find a police officer, courier driver and a devastating vision of her pet puppy.

"The dog was badly injured but managed to get away and hide under the deck until I approached the house and called out to him," Ms Chaplin said.

"When I arrived to the property both of my dogs were scared and in shock with the events, the seriously injured puppy approached me dragging his leg that has a bullet wound and blood everywhere. He is covered in pepper spray and still has taser prongs attached to his body and head."

The Bundaberg Regional Council said "Council's animal management team is investigating."

NewsMail have reached out to the courier company for comment.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit https://bit.ly/2n54vPz.

ORIGINAL STORY 9AM: A DOG has been shot in an act of defence, after the animal attacked a courier driver.

Police were called to a property at Redridge yesterday at 10.37am, after a delivery driver was attacked by two dogs.

The man aged in his twenties was bitten on his arms and legs.

When police arrived at the scene on Redridge Crescent, the dogs began to attack the officers.

A spokesperson for QPS media said one of the officers was forced to defend himself and attempted to use OC spray on the dog, which was ineffective.

The officer then attempted to defend himself by using his taser on the dog, which was also ineffective, so the officer retrieved his gun and shot the animal.

Both dogs then ran away.

Animal control were called to the scene where one dog was transported to the vet and the other dog detained.

A spokesperson for QAS said the delivery driver sustained arm and leg injuries and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

