Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She is the newly announced host of Big Brother and judge on Australia’s Got Talent, proving Sonia Kruger’s return to Channel 7 is paying off.
She is the newly announced host of Big Brother and judge on Australia’s Got Talent, proving Sonia Kruger’s return to Channel 7 is paying off.
TV

Grass is greener for Sonia Kruger after TV defection

by Angira Bharadwaj and Sally Coates
12th Mar 2020 8:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Turns out sometimes the grass actually is greener on the other side, and Sonia Kruger's defection from Channel 9 to major rival Channel 7 is proof.

The newly announced host of Big Brother 2020, judge on Australia's Got Talent and member of the Tokyo Olympics news team said it did not take long to feel back at home at the station she left almost a decade ago.

"Coming back has been so easy," she told Confidential.

"I thought 'Is it going to be weird because I've been away for eight years?' but literally after two weeks it was like I never left."

Sonia Kruger. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Sonia Kruger. Picture: Justin Lloyd

It was announced yesterday that the 54-year-old would join Channel 7 talent Bruce McAvaney, Abbey Way, Mel McLaughlin, Johanna Griggs and Hamish McLachlan covering the Tokyo Olympics over July and August.

Unlike the veterans, Kruger said she saw her job to represent the regular Aussie viewer.

"I'll just bring the entertainment, I'll be every person out there who watches the Olympics and barracks for Australia."

Kruger said she was also excited to get her claws into AGT alongside pal Kyle Sandilands.

"I can't wait to start AGT and I have a joke that I'm finally being paid to judge people," she said.

"I do that naturally, I'm quite judgmental but as viewers we all judge.

"The chemistry between Kyle and I is undeniable.

"I've actually known him for such a long time and I was saying that I don't know if the network thought it through putting us both on a judging panel … could get a little dangerous."

australias got talent big brother channel 7 sonia kruger

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QRL Women’s competition kicking off this weekend

        QRL Women’s competition kicking off this weekend

        Rugby League She is the poster girl for the QRL Women’s pathways push and emerging star Chante Temara is ready to dive into her latest rugby league assignment.

        Coronavirus makes volleyball event a must for olympians

        Coronavirus makes volleyball event a must for olympians

        Sport The coronavirus outbreak has made an upcoming event a must

        Tweed black spots get green injection

        premium_icon Tweed black spots get green injection

        News Fixing five dangerous crash sites in the Tweed will be fixed

        FNQ sports team’s measures to prevent virus spread

        premium_icon FNQ sports team’s measures to prevent virus spread

        Sport FNQ sports team has taken measures to slow the spread of coronavirus