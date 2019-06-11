Why search for missing backpacker has moved location

SES crews continue to search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez in Belongil.

SES crews continue to search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez in Belongil. Aisling Brennan

UPDATE, 11.45am: THE search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has been moved closer to where he was staying before he disappeared more than 10 days ago.

Tweed Byron Police District officers and SES crews have focused their search for the missing 18-year-old, who was last seen on May 31 leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, in the Belongil area.

Today enters the third day of searching for Theo, after crews spent all day Sunday and Monday going through bushland closer in the vicinity Cape Byron Lighthouse.

Mullumbimby SES unit commander Dylan Orchard said the search was moved to the Belongil area because Theo was staying at the Wake Up Byron backpackers accommodation on Childe St.

"This would be where he was staying at the hostel, so we're thinking he could have walked back towards this way," Mr Orchard said.

"We're starting from the south eastern side of Belongil near where the railway crossing is and we're making a northerly direction."

After a call out on social media, members of the public have also joined police and the SES in the search for Theo today.

"We have a SES crew of around 30 today," Mr Orchard said.

"We also have about three teams of about 15 members of the public that have stepped up today.

"It is helping a lot. It's allowing us to cover more ground a lot quicker."

Theo Hayez's godfather Jean Philippe Pector talks to detective inspector Matt Kehoe in Byron Bay as the search continues for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Original story: THE search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has entered its third day, after the 18-year-old was reported missing last week.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman confirmed the search had resumed this morning for Theo, who was last seen on May 31 leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay but was not officially reported missing until Thursday when he didn't check out of his hostel accommodation.

"The land search began at first light this morning," she said.

Police and SES crews will continue to scour the bushland around Cape Byron for any clues into the teen's disappearance.

Yesterday, Theo's godfather Jean-Phillipe Pector pleaded with the community for anyone who might have information about his godson's disappearance to contact police immediately.

