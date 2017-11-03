Great Uki Bake Off rises above the rest

CAKE TIME: The Great Uki Bake Off organiser Kylie McCaffrey plates up a selection of yummy cakes.

CAKE TIME: The Great Uki Bake Off organiser Kylie McCaffrey plates up a selection of yummy cakes. Contributed

CAKES, tarts and quiches are on the menu this weekend at the Great Uki Bake Off.

The second annual community event is a chance for baking enthusiasts to present their recipes for the judges and public to decide who delivers the best slice.

Organiser Kylie McCaffrey said the event was a great opportunity to bring the community together.

"The Great Uki Bake Off is an opportunity to connect the local community around a common theme that everybody loves - homemade food,” she said.

"We have some brilliant home bakers, cooks and all-round culinary creatives in the Caldera, and this event is an encouragement to get wonderful recipes out of the home kitchen for everyone to try.”

The five categories people can enter are presentation, taste, nutrition, creativity and a kids' award.

"Anyone is welcome to bring a favourite dish to share and be in the running for a number of prizes,” MsMcCaffrey said.

"They can make anything they want as it doesn't have to be cakes. It's not limited to baking - last time we had drinks and quiches.

"It'll be a great big picnic tea party in the hall with hot chai and live music.”

Details