News

Great Uki Bake Off rises above the rest

CAKE TIME: The Great Uki Bake Off organiser Kylie McCaffrey plates up a selection of yummy cakes.
CAKE TIME: The Great Uki Bake Off organiser Kylie McCaffrey plates up a selection of yummy cakes. Contributed
Aisling Brennan
by

CAKES, tarts and quiches are on the menu this weekend at the Great Uki Bake Off.

The second annual community event is a chance for baking enthusiasts to present their recipes for the judges and public to decide who delivers the best slice.

Organiser Kylie McCaffrey said the event was a great opportunity to bring the community together.

"The Great Uki Bake Off is an opportunity to connect the local community around a common theme that everybody loves - homemade food,” she said.

"We have some brilliant home bakers, cooks and all-round culinary creatives in the Caldera, and this event is an encouragement to get wonderful recipes out of the home kitchen for everyone to try.”

The five categories people can enter are presentation, taste, nutrition, creativity and a kids' award.

"Anyone is welcome to bring a favourite dish to share and be in the running for a number of prizes,” MsMcCaffrey said.

"They can make anything they want as it doesn't have to be cakes. It's not limited to baking - last time we had drinks and quiches.

"It'll be a great big picnic tea party in the hall with hot chai and live music.”

Details

  • The Great Uki Bake Off will be held at the Uki Public Hall, 1463 Kyogle Road, Uki
  • Open from 11am-1pm on Sunday, November 5
  • $5 entry for adults
  • All food entries must arrive by 10.30am for the judges to peruse before the doors open to the public

Topics:  bake off uki

Tweed Daily News

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

New solar plan lights up council

New solar plan lights up council

Council hopes to rely on solar with "substantial breakthrough” in policy.

Crime scene set up after fire destroys tennis clubhouse

Emergency services inspect the scene after an early morning fire gutted the Terranora Tennis Centre.

Early morning fire destroys Terranora tennis centre

Meet the Nationals candidates at the Mur'bah Show

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, vice president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates to be voted on at the Nationals community preselection in November.

Nationals pre-selection candidates attend Murwillumbah Show.

Should dogs be allowed on public transport?

Dr Jennifer Kent with Olive.

95% of dog owners in favour of pooches being allowed on buses, trains

Local Partners