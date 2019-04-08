Greatest show on surf

SURFING: Surfers from around Australia and across the seas will be walking the plank and riding the hook when they converge on Kingscliff for the Australian Longboard Surfing Open (ALSO) in June.

Now in its 11th year at Kingscliff, the longboard event has new time slot being held from May 30 to June 2 with entries now open.

Contest director Sean McKeown said excitement was building for this year's event and was quietly confident that the later time of the year would be a winner for both surfers and for Kingscliff.

"We're holding it from May 30 to June 2 this time, which is much later than in previous years,” he explained.

"February through March always sees us clash with other events including the QuikSilver Pro but the real deciding factor was the swell.

"Last year there was a lack of swell and we were forced to rush events through earlier than programmed to suit the waves.

"On the final day, we had to go mobile around to the South Beach on the other side of the creek for the first time ever.

"While that was fun, it did cause some logistical dramas on the day.

"Kingscliff predominantly has great swells around the winter months and more than that it is still warm and inviting up here.”

McKeown said he hoped the change in time would also attract more surfers from the southern states and even New Zealand, looking for good swells and nice weather.

"We thought we'd use the location to its best advantage - there is no nicer spot than this little coastal jewel at that time of year - certainly a nice change for all the southerners who will be feeling the full effect of winter,” he said.

"The fact that there is the contest in Crescent Head the week before means southerners can come on a road trip, do some surfing, and enjoy the great weather of NSW's North Coast.”

Aside from the surfing, there will be plenty of action onshore with a family-friendly festival highlighting the beach culture of yesteryear.

For details on ALSO and to enter, visit the website at www.australianlongboard open.com or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/auslong boardopen.