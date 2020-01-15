Greek Freak’s insane 38-year NBA first

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo has long proven to be an unstoppable force in the NBA and on Wednesday he reiterated his dominance.

Up against the New York Knicks, Antetokounmpo didn't waste a single second he was out on the court as he guided the Milwaukee Bucks to the 128-102 victory.

Antetokounmpo ended the contest with 37 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists but remarkably did all of his damage in only 21 minutes of playing time.

No you didn't read that wrong, he single-handedly dismantled the Knicks and their defence in 21 minutes. Sitting out the remainder of the fourth quarter after the Bucks had built a 32-point lead.

"I'm just trying to be aggressive and trying to make plays," Antetokounmpo said. "When you come out with the mindset to make the lead go 20 or 30 or 40, that's when you mess up the lead.

"You've just got to keep doing your job, and then you look up and see you lead by 30. Then you're like, 'OK, we did our job so now we can sit."'

Antetokounmpo becomes the first player to register 37 points and 9 rebounds in 21 minutes of play since 1982.

It also becomes the seventh game this season where Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in less than 30 minutes of playing time, making him the record holder for that particular statistic.

Khris Middleton added 17 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee, which led by as many as 35.

Julius Randle had 25 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Knicks (11-30), and rookie R.J. Barrett added 22 points. Bobby Portis had 20 off the bench. Barrett was impressed by Antetokounmpo.

"He's ridiculous," Barrett said. "He's strong. He's fast. He's a tough cover, for sure. He's the Greek Freak. The things he can do are incredible. As a rookie, I'm just trying to figure out a way to beat him."

Joe Ingles is in a rich vein of form

JOE INGLES' SEASON-HIGH TORCHES BROOKLYN

Joe Ingles has now scored a career-high 27 points in the NBA on six occasions as he top scored for Utah in their 118-107 victory over Brooklyn, extending their league-best winning streak to 10.

Ingles connected on an efficient 10 of 14 shots on Wednesday, including an impressive six of eight from long-range.

"Rudy (Gobert) was setting great screens and it opened up the guards," Ingles said. "Especially in that first half.

"They adjusted a little in the second half, but we got some really good looks, and all our guys took the shots they gave us."

🇦🇺 @Joeingles7 ties his career-high as the @utahjazz make it 🔟 wins in a row! #TakeNote



📊: 27 PTS | 10-14 FG | 6-8 3PT | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/AHOvHjw9bJ — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) January 15, 2020

Of 111 players who have attempted at least 75 threes since December 1, only Ingles is shooting better than 46.8 per cent - hitting at an impressive rate of 52.8 per cent.

The 32-year-old Australian also tallied three rebounds, four assists and one steal as the Jazz held off a third-quarter move by the Nets to improve to 28-12 and move to second in the Western Conference.

Gobert had 22 points and 18 boards, while Donovan Mitchell added 25 points for Utah.

Kyrie Irving let the Nets with 32 points and a season-high 11 assists in his second game back from a shoulder injury.

But the Jazz held on to win for the 15th time in their past 16 games.