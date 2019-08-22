Green brings curtain down on ‘incredible journey’

Giants Netball have a big added incentive for their Super Netball title bid after inspirational captain Kim Green announced she will retire when their season ends.

That could be as soon as this weekend, unless the Giants hang onto their top four spot as the final round of the regular season is played out. The Giants go into the round in fourth place and play sixth-placed West Coast Fever at home on Saturday.

But they are only one point clear of fast-finishing Collingwood Magpies and may not know if they're playing in the finals until the Magpies have taken on third-placed Melbourne Vixens on Sunday afternoon.

Whether she goes out with a Super Netball title or not, midcourter Green will retire as one of the greats of the game.

She played 74 games for Australia since her 2008 debut, winning World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015 and Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

She will be playing her 212th elite level game on Saturday, and was 2014 Trans- Tasman League co-MVP.

"It's been an incredible 17 years playing the game I love at this level and I've loved every minute of it," said Green.

"I've made lifelong friends and the times I've spent with teammates, coaches and support staff are memories that will stay with me forever.

Kim Green played 74 times for the Diamonds.

"I'm fortunate enough to have exciting projects that I have been helping develop over a number of years within this industry and I am thrilled to now be able to devote my time to growing women's sport across a global community.

"Netball has given me so much and it's now time for me to give back."

Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald paid tribute to Green, who she first coached as a 16-year-old.

"Kim has been the face of netball in New South Wales for a number of years and has done an incredible amount to grow our sport," said Fitzgerald.

"She's been a brilliant leader both on and off the court and has been pivotal in setting up the Giants as a new club."