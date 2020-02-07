Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Green Day are coming to Australia on their Hella Mega Tour.
Green Day are coming to Australia on their Hella Mega Tour.
Music

Green Day announce massive Oz tour

7th Feb 2020 9:45 AM

This morning three of the biggest acts in rock music - Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, have announced they will be heading to Australia to tour here together for the first time ever on The Hella Mega Tour later this year.

The stadium tour kicks off on November 8 at Perth's HBF Park, before heading to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 11, followed by Bankwest Stadium, Sydney on November 14 and concluding in Brisbane on November 17 at Suncorp Stadium.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am on Friday, February 14.

The news comes on the same day Green Day, who have sold more than 70 million records worldwide, release their thirteenth studio album Father Of All …

Green Day in 2020.
Green Day in 2020.

GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, AND WEEZER - HELLA MEGA AUSTRALIAN STADIUM TOUR

Special guest: The Beths

HBF Park, Perth : Sunday, November 8

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne : Wednesday, November 11

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney : Saturday, November 14

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane : Tuesday, November 17

For complete tour info head to livenation.com .

australian tour fall out boy green day music weezer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Lot of danger, risk': Warnings issued after 'cyclonic' rain

        'Lot of danger, risk': Warnings issued after 'cyclonic' rain

        Weather MORE than 250mm of rain has fallen in some parts since 9am yesterday, with the Bureau of Meterology warning of "meoscale lows" and thunderstorms.

        Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        premium_icon Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        Crime Police allege pair hit road spikes and fled on foot after crashing

        Investigation into asbestos-ridden fuel at Gold Coast site

        premium_icon Investigation into asbestos-ridden fuel at Gold Coast site

        News Ban on burning asbestos ridden fuel at Woongoolba site, workers laid off

        ‘This is going to be worse than SARS or the GFC’

        premium_icon ‘This is going to be worse than SARS or the GFC’

        Health Industry leaders push for funding to combat Coronavirus downturn