GREEN INVASION: Hill Billies take hold in Ballina

A green army is occupying the hill in Ballina ahead of this afternoon's NRRRL First Grade grand final between the Raiders and Seagulls.

"FILL the hill” is the cry as a green coalition has built into a full-blown army in Ballina, with Tweed Coast Raiders fans descending on Kingsford Smith Park today during NRRRL grand final day.

This green menace, otherwise known as the 'Hill Billies', are numbering in the hundreds having taken pride of place on a plateau at the northern end of the ground.

Raiders fans like Tahlia and Michelle Hensby, Chene Clydesdale and Serena Martin, or 'Hill Billies' as they are more accurately known, are getting behind their team today in Ballina.

And their presence could yet prove vital, with the Raiders to take on the Ballina Seagulls in today's NRRRL grand final in what could be a history-making day for the club.

The Hill Billies were certainly a factor last week when the Raiders withstood a late Murwillumbah surge in the preliminary final, going on to reach today's grand final versus Ballina, the reigning premiers, who are gunning for a fourth flag in five years.

Some sound advice from one Raiders fan today at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Earlier in the day Marist Brothers took out the Ladies League Tag title, Ballina defeated the Cudgen Hornets in the Under 18 grand final and Murwillumbah could not overcome Marist Brothers in the Reserve Grade grand final.

You can follow all the latest action on the day, including the Raiders' quest to make history against Ballina, right here.