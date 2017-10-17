24°
Green light for improved safety measures

A timed red arrow for pedestrian safety will be installed at a tricky Tweed intersection.
Liana Turner
by

PEDESTRIANS will soon feel a little bit safer at one Tweed Heads South intersection.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey recently visited the Tweed to announce $20,000 to improve pedestrian safety at the corner of Minjungbal Dr and Blundell Blvd near Tweed City Shopping Centre.

Tweed Shire Council's director of engineering David Oxenham welcomed the funds, which will see a timed red arrow installed this year.

"This is one of the busiest intersections in the Tweed and it can be an anxious crossing for our elderly,” Mr Oxenham said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest sponsored the funding request after resident Patricia O'Neill wrote to him with concerns for elderly residents who were unable to cross quickly.

The timed red arrow is expected to be in place before the end of the year.

Tweed Daily News
