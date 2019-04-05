Green light for master plan

BIG PLANS: Aerial shot of South Muwillumbah, where the Wardrop Valley Master Plan is being proposed.

BIG PLANS: Aerial shot of South Muwillumbah, where the Wardrop Valley Master Plan is being proposed. SUPPLIED

A PATH has been cleared to proceed with the next step of developing the Murwillumbah region.

Tweed Shire councillors voted unanimously on Thursday to proceed with the Wardrop Valley Master Plan.

Councillor Reece Byrnes was absent from the meeting.

The next step is to prepare a proposal for the NSW Planning and Environment department through their Gateway Process.

The area of land at South Murwillumbah, which is jointly owned by council and developers Dickinson Group, is hoped to be developed to build needed infrastructure and opportunities.

Part of the planning proposal will involve rezoning some parts of the area to be classified as industrial land.

Tweed's lack of industrial land was brought up at the meeting, with the chamber hearing there are just two parcels of industrial land left for sale in the region.

Mayor Katie Milne said she was a supporter of the development during Thursday's meeting, while councillor Pryce Allsop said this was an important step for the region as it had the ability to provide growth and prosperity.

"It is great to see we are going ahead with this, it is a big thing for the area, it is a major win for the Tweed,” Cr Allsop said.

"It is a hive of activity around there and it is growing more and more.”

Councillor James Owen said Thursday's decision would hopefully build confidence with developers about opportunities in the Tweed.

"This DA is a small part of a broader strategic approach to creating the houses, jobs, infrastructure, services and lifestyle opportunities that Tweed needs,” Cr Owen said.

"Approving this application is important, not only for the owners of this land, but hopefully it will also send a message that we are willing to work with developers to create employment opportunities.

"Many investors have said they aren't prepared to come near the Tweed because of how difficult council makes it and the apparent 'stop anything' approach.

A Courier Mail report last month cited Brisbane is currently suffering a shortage of industrial land, which Cr Owen said could mean there is opportunity for the Tweed to move in.

"By approving this we place ourselves ready to meet the coming demand - and I'm sure with the good access to airport, potential for light rail coming to Tweed, proximity to the Pacific Motorway and relative proximity to the ports of Brisbane,” he said.

The prospect of having an affordable housing precinct, similar to the proposal of councillor Ron Cooper, at the South Murwillumbah site is also on the table.