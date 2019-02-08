'Green Machine' tips Moloney

BOXING: Jason Moloney will be back in the ring next month as he aims to get back into the world title picture.

The Kingscliff-based fighter will put the gloves on for his first bout since a heart-breaking split-decision loss to IBF world bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez last October.

Moloney will be having hisfirst fight on the Far North Coast when he steps in the ring with Filipino bantamweight Chris Paulino.

It is the feature bout on the card for the upcoming Boxingmania event, which will be hosted by the Kingscliff Boxing Stables at the Tweed Heads Seagulls club on March 30.

Moloney said he was feeling confident ahead of his fight with the Filipino.

"The body feels great,” he said.

"I am refreshed now and we have been training really hard, working on the things we felt we needed to work on.

"Now this is the journey back to where we want to be.

"A big win here will hopefully put me further up the rankings and hopefully we have another shot at a world title very soon.”

The bantamweight said was wary of a tough fight against Paulino.

The Filipino has an impressive record of 19 wins from 22 fights.

Moloney said he expected to be tested and a victory in front of his home crowd could propel him back to another world title shot.

"He is a good fighter - he has fought some very solid opponents,” he said.

"We are going in there with a tough fight ahead of us and we have prepared for exactly that, and I am confident if I fight to the best of my abilities I will get the job done.”

Australian boxing legend Danny "the Green Machine” Green was at the Kingscliff Boxing Stables on Thursday and said he believed Moloney was not far from reaching the summit of the bantamweight boxing world.

"He was 17-0 going into (his last) fight,” Green said.

"There are a lot of fighters who are 17-0 and haven't fought anywhere near the calibre of fighters he has fought.

"Without doubt I firmly believe he will be world champion in the next two years.”