Greenback Fishing Comp reels in some big winners

CABARITA once again welcomed avid fishing enthusiasts from across the country for the 31st annual Lions Tweed Coast Marine Greenback Charity Fishing Competition over the NSW Queen's birthday long weekend.

Anglers hit the water with lines baited and their Greenback fishing caps on, with some donning their colours with team NSW or team Queensland allegiances on show.

Competitors returned with bags of tailor, mulloway, bream, black bream, swallowtail, tarwhine, flathead, whiting, and plenty of stories for the official weigh-in.

The Caba Surf Club cooked up breakfast for all entrants while they awaited the official weigh-in results conducted by the Pottsville Fishing Club, with 47 categories selected for prizes.

The tailor competition attracted a field of 566 anglers, a good turnout with consideration to the weather pattern leading up to the weekend.

Some 156 anglers caught a total of 694 fish in four divisions: men, ladies, seniors and juniors.

One prize winner was Geoff McGrath, who won first prize for heaviest Tweed Coast Marine Greenback, weighing in at 3.58kg.

The final tally raised from the event will be announced next month. All funds raised will be donated to the Cabarita Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Tweed District Volunteer Rescue Association, Tweed Palliative Care, Lions Disaster Relief Fund, Bogangar and Pottsville public schools, Cudgen Rural Fire Service, Raiders Football Club and Pottsville Fishing Club.

Full competition results can be found at www.lionsgreenback.com.

Anyone interested in getting involved in next year's event (June 8-9, 2019) can email cabapotts.lions @gmail.com.