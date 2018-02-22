Greenback ready to reel in the line again

Stephen and Robyn Duffield get ready for the revamped Greenback Fishing competition at Cabarita beach.

AFTER a brief hiatus, the long-running Lions Greenback Fishing Competition is back bigger and better than ever this year.

The Cabarita-based competition, which is traditionally held across the Queen's Birthday long weekend in June, will return this year with a new and energised organising committee courtesy of the Cabarita Beach Pottsville Beach Lions Club.

Project Manager Stephen Duffield said with the support of major sponsor Tweed Coast Marine, the competition was alive and well and back on track to go ahead on June 9-10, after a break in 2017.

"The fishing event has been held on the NSW Queen's Birthday weekend for many years, and this year we are planning for 800 plus anglers from New South Wales and Queensland to attend,” Mr Duffield said.

"The event is in its 31st year and is expected to give the region a welcome economic boost.”

Mr Duffield said following consultation with past participants, the committee had decided to make some changes to the competition this year, with prize money increasing across all categories.

For the Greenback Tailor, a third place has been allocated providing an opportunity to all anglers to be in the running for a tailor prize. The men's division will also have a fourth place to even up the odds.

The boundaries have also changed to cover from the Qld/NSW border to South Ballina, encompassing more of the Tweed region.

"So if you fish in the Tweed River and the local beaches you can catch the fish species without leaving the Tweed area,” Mr Duffield said.

"With the boundary changes, we hope to see more local river anglers sign-up for the competition.”

The Sunday activities will be completed by 1.30pm, to allow visitors time to travel home. There has also been some tightening up in the honesty and fraud control areas in the background running of the event.

A new state of origin component will also be introduced with a NSW vs Qld entrants Shield to go the state with the most competition points based on a pro-rata point system.

Blues and Maroons Greenback merchandise will be available for purchase online from March to add to the fun. An early bird rate will be on offer until April 9, at a cost of $35 ($30 for seniors age 55+). Early bird entrants will also be eligible for entry into prize draws.

DETAILS:

What: Lions Greenback Fishing Competition

When: Queen's Birthday weekend, June 9-10, 2018

Where: Cabarita base, fishing from Qld border down to Ballina

Contact: www.lionsgreenback.com or email greenback2018@optustnet.com.au or phone 0421 052 135.