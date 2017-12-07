Greenhouse grows back home to Cooly

NEW ADVENTURE: Franchisee Jenny Madigan and founder Natalie Evans from Greenhouse Canteen and Bar at Coolangatta.

THEIR plant-based menu has delighted vegans, vegetarians and meat-lovers alike since Greenhouse Factory first opened its doors at Kirra in 2013.

But after being forced to move north, the vego hub has returned to the south with its franchise brand, Greenhouse Canteen and Bar, in Coolangatta.

Founder Natalie Evans has brought customer favourites, such as the jackfruit enchiladas, arancini balls, vegan cheese platter and stuffed zucchini flowers with almond feta, along for the ride.

While the Marine Pde building that was the original home for the brand has been demolished, Ms Evans kept moving forward with the popularity of the plant-based movement, seeing the brand grow.

"The building was demolished, so we moved to Miami,” Ms Evans said.

Despite the small setback, the buzz around her food continued to grow, and southerners travelled north to continue to enjoy their vegan flavours,

When Jenny Madigan got in touch with her, the first Greenhouse franchise was born in Coolangatta.

"That's been really special,” Ms Evans said.

"It's been really special to work with Jenny and she's been putting her touch on things as well.”

Ms Evans said the food and drinks on offer at the Coolangatta venue mirrored those available at Miami.

Vegan treats at Greenhouse Canteen and Bar. Scott Powick

She said Ms Madigan, who had recently completed a degree in sustainability and has embraced Greenhouse's cruelty-free ideals, was a perfect fit for their identity.

"She finished her sustainability degree last year and basically decided she didn't want to call herself an environmentalist without being a vegan,” Ms Evans said.

Greenhouse Canteen and Bar launched its new menu at the Coolangatta franchise on Sunday, November 26.

But Ms Evans said some popular favourites which "show off what's possible with plant-based food” would not be going anywhere. In a world where vegan options are becoming more available than ever, Greenhouse brings much more to the table than salad.

Greenhouse Canteen and Bar. Instagram

The eatery doesn't shout its veganism from the rooftops, but Ms Evans said it simply doesn't need to, with food lovers of all persuasions drawn to the restaurant's diverse flavours.

A host of other special dietary requirements are catered for, as well.

"It means that everybody can eat here,” she said.

Ms Madigan said she was thrilled to be the first franchisee of Greenhouse and was bringing her own flair to the brand, which includes the addition of composting facilities.

"It just came up at the right time,” she said.

She said many who ate there weren't vegan or vegetarian, but came - and returned - for the fresh, lovingly crafted food.

There's plenty for the alcohol appreciators, too, with the Botanic Bar featuring a range of cocktails and local products including beer from Tweed-based Pickled Pig Brewery and ink gin from Tumbulgum's Husk Distillery.

Ms Evans said there were plans to branch out further in the near future, with a location in Brisbane on the horizon.

Greenhouse Canteen and Bar at 1/140 Griffith St, Coolangatta, and at 1916 Gold Coast Hwy at Miami are open from 5pm(Qld) Tuesday to Sunday.