Greenmount high rise lacks community support

HUNDREDS of Gold Coast and Tweed residents gathered at Greenmount Beach last Saturday to protest plans to redevelop the Southern Gold Coast.

The protest followed uproar from the community of Gold Coast City Council's decision to approve a 27-storey development opposite Greenmount Surf Club.

Save Greenmount Beach spokesperson Don Gordon said the community was outraged the decision had gone ahead but wanted to put a stop to further development inappropriate for the area.

"The aim of the exercise was to make people aware of the council approving these developments outside the town plan,” Mr Gordon said, referring to concerns the project was more than double the allowable zone height and breached other town planning guidelines.

"If this Komune development is allowed to proceed, it's going to open the flood gates for future high-rise developments at Coolangatta and Greenmount.”

The protest included speakers from three surfing bodies and Friends of Rainbow Bay, while councillors Peter Young and Daphne McDonald attended.

Mr Gordon said he was happy with the turnout but the fight wasn't over in protecting the southern Gold Coast.

"We're appealing (the Komune development decision) at the Land and Environment Court next month,” he said.

Council was also criticised for demolishing sand dunes at Greenmount ahead of the Commonwealth Games.