Menu
Login
News

Greenmount high rise lacks community support

RALLY: Protesters gather at Greenmount Beach.
RALLY: Protesters gather at Greenmount Beach. Contributed
Aisling Brennan
by

HUNDREDS of Gold Coast and Tweed residents gathered at Greenmount Beach last Saturday to protest plans to redevelop the Southern Gold Coast.

The protest followed uproar from the community of Gold Coast City Council's decision to approve a 27-storey development opposite Greenmount Surf Club.

Save Greenmount Beach spokesperson Don Gordon said the community was outraged the decision had gone ahead but wanted to put a stop to further development inappropriate for the area.

"The aim of the exercise was to make people aware of the council approving these developments outside the town plan,” Mr Gordon said, referring to concerns the project was more than double the allowable zone height and breached other town planning guidelines.

"If this Komune development is allowed to proceed, it's going to open the flood gates for future high-rise developments at Coolangatta and Greenmount.”

The protest included speakers from three surfing bodies and Friends of Rainbow Bay, while councillors Peter Young and Daphne McDonald attended.

Mr Gordon said he was happy with the turnout but the fight wasn't over in protecting the southern Gold Coast.

"We're appealing (the Komune development decision) at the Land and Environment Court next month,” he said.

Council was also criticised for demolishing sand dunes at Greenmount ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Topics:  gold coast city council greenmount

Tweed Daily News
Gig guide: what's on this weekend

Gig guide: what's on this weekend

There's lots of great music planned for this weekend around the Tweed.

Men charged after drugs, weapon found

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Tweed Head South men charged with drug and weapons offences

Sapper to live on in Kingscliff park name

Soldier Rowan Robinson's ashes spread at Cudgen river mouth TWE060811ashes Photo Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily News

Councillors vote to name new park after fallen soldier

Council to investigate keeping rail

Protesters are calling for the railway to return to Murwillumbah.

Calls from the community are growing stronger for a return to rail.

Local Partners